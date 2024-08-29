Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 1
It's here: Big Ten college football. There is a massive slate of football over the next four days. Fans can tune in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and watch at least one Big Ten game every day. With four new Big Ten teams joining the Conference in 2024, there will be 18 games in total.
Here's my prediction on every Big Ten game in Week 1.
Thursday -- Howard vs. Rutgers
If Rutgers is going to 9-3 as I predicted, the Scarlet Knights can't have any hiccups with a team like Howard. Rutgers is going to have to roll in this game. It will be interesting to see how quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis performs for the Scarlet Knights after coming over from Minnesota.
Final score: Rutgers 38, Howard 9
North Carolina vs. Minnesota
This is an interesting matchup, the Tar Heels are moving on from the Drake Maye era, but they do return great running back Omarion Hampton. On the other hand, Minnesota returns most of its offense, minus Athan Kaliakmanis who went to Rutgers. The Gophers brought in Max Brosmer from New Hampshire and this game will depend on how effective he is right away.
Final score: North Carolina 24, Minnesota 20
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois
On the heels of a 5-7 season, Illinois is hoping for a similar season to 2022. But the Illini are going to need to win all of the games their favored. Should be a good first week for Luke Altmyer and Co.
Final score: Illinois 41, Eastern Illinois 7
Friday -- Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State
It's the first game for new head coach Jonathan Smith in East Lansing. Smith won't have a super easy game against a spunky Florida Atlantic team, but the Spartans should walk away with a double-digit win.
Final score: Michigan State 31, Florida Atlantic 13
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Luke Fickell went out and grabbed Tyler Van Dyke to run his air-raid offense in Madison in 2024. There is no denying Van Dyke's potential, but he's struggled with consistency problems down in Miami. Wisconsin fans will get their first view of their new quarterback.
Final score: Wisconsin 38, Western Michigan 10
Saturday -- Penn State vs. West Virginia
West Virginia quietly won nine games last season and if the Mountaineers are going to make that big turn, this would be a huge win for WVU. But the same can be said about Penn State, if the Nittany Lions are ever going to make that Playoff push -- they need to win this game. Talent wise, Penn State is superior but if WVU can hang around, the Mountaineers would have a chance here.
Final score: Penn State 24, West Virginia 17
Illinois State vs. Iowa
I'm not sure Iowa's offense will ever be good anytime soon, but the Hawkeyes do have a really good defense and that defense continues to win the Hawkeyes football games. Iowa will get to test out its offense under Tim Lester in year one of his tenure as offensive coordinator.
Final score: Iowa 27, Illinois State 3
UConn vs. Maryland
UConn isn't very good but I'm not sure how good Maryland will be without Taulia Tagovailoa. Either Billy Edwards Jr. and MJ Morris will start at quarterback and they will have to show they can move the offense. At least the Terps still have Roman Hemby at running back.
Final score: Maryland 30, UConn 13
Indiana State vs. Purdue
Although Purdue was really bad in 2023 and while I don't think the Boilermakers will be much better in 2024, I'll stand on a hill saying Hudson Card is a good quarterback. I look for Purdue to really show some things in a Week 1 win.
Final score: Purdue 41, Indiana State 14
Akron vs. Ohio State
Ohio State is loaded with talent and Buckeye fans will get to see the Will Howard show. Ohio State fans should get a very easy Week 1 test against an overmatched Akron team.
Final score: Ohio State 56, Akron 13
Florida Int. vs. Indiana
I'm kind of interested to see how Curt Cignetti does in the Big Ten -- he definitely doesn't lack any confidence. It will be hard to win in the Big Ten with the Hoosiers, at least right away. But IU still might be a fun watch for some people.
Final score: Indiana 35, Florida International 17
UTEP vs. Nebraska
It's a new era in Cornhusker country: five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Nebraska lost so many close games last year, and Husker fans are hoping their new star will get them through those rough times in 2024. Should be a big win for Nebraska on Saturday.
Final score: Nebraska 31, UTEP 10
Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern
David Braun did some great things for Northwestern last season getting the Wildcats to 8-5. It wouldn't be shocking to see Northwestern take a step back in the new Big Ten, but I do believe the 'Cats get to 1-0 after beating a solid Miami (OH) team.
Final score: Northwestern 24, Miami (OH) 17
Idaho vs. Oregon
Oregon and Ohio State are the new major favorites in the Big Ten. The Ducks will have a high-flying offense with Dillon Gabirel behind center. Dan Lanning gets an easy win against Idaho.
Final score: Oregon 51, Idaho 10
Fresno State vs. Michigan
The defending national champions are going to have a new look on Saturday. Only one returning starter from 2023 returns, but the defense isn't all that different. While Michigan lost several key players, the Wolverines also return so many players who have played significant snaps. Fresno State is no gimmie, having won nine or more games the past three years, but if Michigan is going to remain dominant -- it has to take care of business in Week 1.
Final score: Michigan 31, Fresno State 10
UCLA vs. Hawaii
UCLA likely won't win too many games in the Big Ten this season, but the Bruins aren't exactly terrible either. Ethan Garbers is a good enough quarterback to win some games and even though Hawaii won in Week 0, the Warriors shouldn't be able to get by UCLA.
Final score: UCLA 38, Hawaii 24
Weber State vs. Washington
No more Michael Penix Jr. or Rome Odunze -- along with several other key Huskies. But Jedd Fisch did a good job of replenishing talent from the portal. Will Rogers can toss the rock and do it very well. He has over 20 records at Mississippi State. Washington fans will enjoy Week 1.
Final score: Washington 44, Weber State 7
Sunday -- USC vs. LSU
This is one of the best games of the week and it will take place on Sunday. Lincoln Riley has had great offenses but has struggled to get his defense to perform. No more Caleb Williams, and while that may hurt slightly, Miller Moss is no slouch and looked really good last year in the Holiday Bowl. LSU, on the other hand, lost Jayden Daniels and is replacing him with Garrett Nussmeir. To me, I think this game comes down to which defense can step up, or if one of these quarterbacks is just so much better than the other. In Week 1, I lean more toward a better defense.
Final score: LSU 31, USC 30
