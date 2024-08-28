Three keys to a Michigan victory over Fresno State
Michigan will open up the 2024 season at home on Saturday night against Fresno State. It will be the first matchup between the two teams and it will happen under the lights. NBC will air the game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 9-4 season and Fresno State has won nine or more games in the past three seasons. Michigan will enter the game as massive favorites, but the Wolverines will have to play up to standard to keep Fresno State from thinking about pulling off the major upset.
Here are three keys for the Wolverines on Saturday.
1. Don't allow Mikey Keene to heat up/stay comfortable
Fresno State has a good enough running back in Malik Sherrod who rushed for 966 yards last season, but the identity of Fresno State is passing the football. Mikey Keene, a UCF transfer, started for the Bulldogs last season. While he was a little inconsistent throwing 10 interceptions, he also threw for 2,976 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games for the pass-heavy Bulldogs. Fresno State had the 21st-ranked passing offense a season ago after it averaged 282.2 yards per game.
Fresno State did lose its No. 1 and No. 3 receivers last season, but it went out and filled some holes from the portal. The Bulldogs return Jalen Moss, who caught for 706 yards as a true freshman last year and was the second-leading receiver on the team. Fresno State also went out and landed two FCS receivers -- one being an All-American. James Cheadon and Raylen Sharpe are the two transfers to keep an eye on.
Keene will have targets to throw the ball to and Michigan will have to show it can be as good as it was last year against the pass. Will Johnson and Makari Paige return in starting roles, but the Wolverines are replacing Josh Wallace, Mike Sainristil, and Rod Moore (injury) from last year. The maize and blue are very high on both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry and Michigan replenished the safety room by adding two complete transfers, along with getting Quinten Johnson back.
If Michigan can control the Fresno State passing attack, get some pressure on Keene, the Wolverines should easily be able to control the tempo and game on Saturday night.
2. Show you can still run the rock without Blake Corum
Losing one of the greatest running backs in program history isn't usually an easy thing to replace. Blake Corum ran for 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023 and the Wolverines are going to have to replace that production, but luckily for Michigan, the Wolverines get former five-star running back Donovan Edwards back another season.
It's Edwards' time to shine as the lead back, something he wanted last season before Corum announced a return to Ann Arbor. Edwards did not have the season he expected in 2023 after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards in 2022. After a 497-yard season on the ground, Edwards is going to need to show his patience in finding the hole and give the Michigan faithful that belief the Wolverines will be just fine without a guy like Corum.
It's a good start for Edwards and his counterpart Kalel Mullings. Fresno State was the 97th-ranked rushing defense last year after allowing 166.1 yards per game on the ground. The Bulldogs' defense had just a 62.8 PFF grade and was ranked 115th in the country. Even though Michigan lost its entire starting offensive line from last season, the Wolverines are confident in what they have on the O-line. This is a game where Michigan needs to assert its dominance in the trenches and show it can still run the rock efficiently. Not being able to run the football against Fresno State could mean some not-great things for the maize and blue in 2024.
3. Don't get too cute with the quarterback position
Michigan has yet to name its starting quarterback for Saturday and while Sherrone Moore has said he's close to naming a starter, a two-quarterback system is still on the table. It will either be Alex Orji or Davis Warren on Saturday, and even if the Wolverines decide to give both a healthy dose against Fresno State, the Wolverines don't want to be too cute with it.
If Orji starts and is playing well, don't mix it up too much. Same thing with Warren, if he starts and plays well, don't mix it up. I get wanting to give both players some reps, especially with Texas looming in Week 2, but you also want your 'starting' quarterback to be confident and rolling right along for that Texas game.
Sometimes confidence is the biggest key, even more so than physical talent in some cases, and going back and forth between quarterbacks could deter someone. As much as I'm not a fan of two-quarterback systems, I could see a point in playing Orji for the rushing attack IF Warren is the starter. But if Orji starts for Michigan and he's throwing the ball well, then I just don't see the point of playing another quarterback to just come in and throw the ball -- unless it's a blowout.
Whatever Michigan decides to do on Saturday against the Bulldogs, the Wolverines will want to find a good balance doing it.
