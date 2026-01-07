Michigan's O-line should be a strength with prized lineman returning in 2026

With losing both Giovanni El-Hadi and Greg Crippen to graduation, the Wolverines were bound to lose at least two starters along the offensive line -- but then that transfer portal opened. Following the firing of Sherrone Moore and new head coach Kyle Whittingham not retaining Grant Newsome, it had appeared like Michigan was going to take a big loss along the O-line.

Both Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera -- two young starters from 2025 -- had entered their names into the transfer portal. However, thanks to the new coaching staff working their tails off, along with NIL, Michigan was able to bring back Guarnera on Tuesday night. But that was just the start.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

On Wednesday afternoon, Sprague announced he would also remove his name from the portal and return to Ann Arbor in 2026. Michigan has now confirmed that Andrew Babalola, Evan Link, Blake Frazier, Guarnera, and Sprague will all be back in Ann Arbor next season.

Run it back #147💙💙 pic.twitter.com/KO7itCyg8y — Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) January 7, 2026

The only other lineman fans could be waiting to hear word on his former five-star Ty Haywood, who came in last season with Babalola. With so much young talent returning to Ann Arbor, it might be tough to keep a player like Haywood, but Michigan sure would love to.

2026 outlook for the O-line

Last season, Frazier (LT), Guarnera (RG), Sprague (RT), and Link (RT) all started games for Michigan. There will be two open spots this season and you would assume Babalola -- also assuming he's healthy -- will get one of the spots. That would leave a competition between Nathan Efobi, Blake Norton, Luke Hattar, and Haywood for the final spot.

With Michigan bringing over Utah's offensive line coach Jim Harding, the Wolverines should only continue to improve next season. Harding is regarded as one of the top coaches among the offensive line, and the Wolverines shouldn't miss a beat in recruiting the position, either.