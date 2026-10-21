Michigan-Ohio State Could Make QB History in 2026 Edition of 'The Game'

Michigan vs. Ohio State, Ohio State vs. Michigan — it doesn't get any bigger than that in college football. 'The Game' is echoed all around the country on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and even the non-sports watchers will gather around the TV to see who wins the bitter rivalry.

The rivalry dates back to 1897, which shows you how much history is involved between these two games. But despite Michigan playing Ohio State since the 1890s, there is a chance history will be made when the two teams square off in Week 13 in Columbus.

Two true freshmen QBs have never started in The Game

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Since the two teams began playing one another, there has only been a handful of true freshman quarterbacks suiting up to play, but there have never been two true freshmen signal-callers going to head to head.

And the way things are shaping up, that could change this season. Could is the magic word, though. For Michigan, the Wolverines are turning to true freshman Tommy Carr to play this week against Indiana. The Wolverines benched former five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood after he threw two interceptions in the first half against Penn State.

Carr will make his first start as a Wolverine after coming to Michigan as a four-star recruit. The grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr led the Wolverines to three touchdown drives against the Nittany Lions to help Michigan win the game 21-18.

As for Ohio State, star quarterback Julian Sayin was injured in the win over Indiana last weekend. On Tuesday, Ryan Day confirmed that Sayin would be out indefinitely and that the Buckeyes were going to have a plan in place that would be without Sayin for the rest of the season.

Ohio State has a pair of options. Former five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair or true freshman Luke Fahey. Both quarterbacks are expected to get first-team reps this week ahead of next week's showdown against USC. But it was Fahey who came into the game this past Saturday when Sayin went out.

A lot could change in six weeks

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Both teams have played six games and a lot can change from now until Week 13. For Ohio State, the Buckeyes likely won't get Sayin back, but Day could opt to play second-year signal-caller St. Clair over Fahey, which wouldn't be the first time Ohio State played a redshirt freshman against Michigan.

And as for the Wolverines, it's Carr's job to lose, but Michigan won't be afraid to throw Underwood back into the lineup if he gives the Wolverines a better chance to win.

Carr's first start isn't going to be easy. Not only does Indiana arguably have the best defensive line in the Big Ten, but the Hoosiers are angry coming off their first loss since the 2025 football season.

We will see how the weeks leading up to Michigan traveling to Ohio State, but it's certainly possible anyone who watches 'The Game' this season will see some history made.

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