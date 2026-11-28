COLUMBUS — Tempers flared pregame between Michigan vs. Ohio State. Michigan Wolverines on SI is in attendance and we were on the field when the skirmish broke out between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, but we didn't exactly see what happened.

Michigan players went running to the other side of the field and players from both Ohio State and Michigan were in a big circle and coaches and refs had to separate everyone.

It appeared as if Michigan defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale was having words with one of Ohio State's players when the skirmish brokeout.

You can see the full video of it below.

Michigan and Ohio State getting started early 😤 pic.twitter.com/O5LhSp00NP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 28, 2026

Michigan players a go against the Buckeyes

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When the week started, Kyle Whittingham named Bryce Underwood the starting quarterback against Ohio State. Little did we know that an hour later, he would be listed as Questionable for the game against the Buckeyes due to a 'lower-body' injury, per CBS Sports. And sure enough, Underwood was one of the players on the initial injury report.

But Underwood wasn't the only concern for Michigan. Players like Jordan Marshall, Andrew Marsh, Blake Frazier, Brady Norton, Rod Moore, and John Henry Daley were all Questionable for the game. But on Saturday, Michigan got the best news possible. The Wolverines will have all of those players available to them against the Buckeyes.

We saw both Marshall and Underwood active on the field during pregame and both of them looked ready to go. We would also expect Savion Hiter to carry the load against Ohio State, though, after running for over 100 yards in back-to-back games. But having Marshall available is big for Michigan's running game.

It's also big for the Wolverines' defense to get Moore for this game. He hasn't lost to Ohio State when he's been active and he sure looked like he's ready to play against the Buckeyes in less than an hour.

For Ohio State, the Buckeyes listed both Jay Timmons and Jermaine Mathews as game-time decisions, and both of them are key pieces of their secondary. Michigan's passing attack has been essentially non-existent, but any help Ohio State could give Michigan in that department would be great for the Wolverines' offense.

Andrew Marsh is also available against Ohio State and after he missed last week due to a suspension. But the Wolverines leaned on their youth in the win over UCLA last weekend, so we would expect to see a lot of youth this weekend too.

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