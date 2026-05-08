Michigan Will Have to Make Ohio State QB Julian Sayin 'Feel Pressure' in 2026

Michigan enjoyed a four-year winning streak over rival Ohio State from 2021-2024. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes back in 2021 for the first time since 2011, but Ohio State snapped Michigan's streak this past season in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines will now travel to Columbus for The Game in 2026 and it will be Kyle Whittingham's first experience as the head coach of Michigan in the environment. And it would appear that Whittingham will have to make sure OSU quarterback Julian Sayin is feeling some pressure when the game kicks off.

Appearing on The Triple Option podcast with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram, and Rob Stone, Sayin spoke about how Ohio State didn't feel any pressure playing Michigan this past season. Despite his early interception he threw against the Wolverines, the Buckeyes felt like they had the game in control.

“I think the team had kind of a great mindset going into it,” Sayin told Meyer. “We weren’t really feeling a ton of pressure. We know how much it means to the state of Ohio and our fanbase. But walking into that stadium, it was a ton of fun, and we had a bunch of juice. Off the bat I threw the interception, then after that, I felt like we were just in control.”

The Buckeyes defeated Michigan, 27-9, and Ohio State kept Michigan out of the endzone for the entirety of the game. Sayin would end up throwing for 233 yards, three touchdowns, along with the early interception. He outdueled fellow first-year starter Bryce Underwood, who threw for a meager 63 yards and an interception in the loss.

Michigan has to make Sayin feel pressure in 2026

Ohio State was littered with NFL talent this past season and the Buckeyes had the strongest set of wide receivers in the country. But there is a clear way to throw Sayin off his game.

Looking at Pro Football Focus, Sayin completed over 82% of his passes this past season when kept clean. He had a PFF rating of 94.4 this season, one of the best in the nation. However, like most quarterbacks, when some pressure comes his way, his numbers drop.

Sayin completed just under 59% of his passes when under pressure and his PFF grade dropped to a 67.1.

Clearly, Michigan has to make Sayin feel that pressure in The 'Shoe in 2026.

Kyle Whittingham has said he believes the defensive line is going to be the strength of the defense this season and Michigan is going to need its D-line to wreak havoc against the Buckeyes. John Henry Daley, Enow Etta, and Cameron Brandt, among others, will need to win their matchups and get Sayin on his back a few times.

There should always be pressure in The Game, and the fact Sayin said Ohio State didn't feel any is very interesting.