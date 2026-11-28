COLUMBUS — It's an unusual game day for Michigan vs. Ohio State. For the first time since 2018, neither the Wolverines nor the Buckeyes have a shot at the College Football Playoff. Michigan enters Columbus with a 6-5 record, and Ohio State sits at 7-4 this season.

While there aren't many postseason implications on the line, it's still The Game, and neither team wants to lose this game. It's also possible that both Kyle Whittingham and Ryan Day are coaching for their job. Whittingham, who could still be out in Ann Arbor even with a win, really can't lose this game. The whole AD debacle could give Whittingham another shot in Ann Arbor, but winning and not leaving it up to chance would be best.

Ohio State fans aren't really happy with Day at the moment, and a loss to Michigan could send the Buckeyes over the edge. Michigan hasn't lost to Ohio State in Columbus since 2018, and Michigan's injury reports gives the Wolverines a chance to beat Ohio State.

Michigan injury report

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Texas

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

WR JJ Buchanan

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

WR Jaylen Pile

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

DE Nate Marshall

Best-case scenario for Michigan

When Michigan's initial injury report came out on Wednesday evening, the Wolverines had several key players listed as Questionable for the game. Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Blake Frazier, Andrew Marsh, Rod Moore, and John Henry Daley, among others, were all listed as Questionable.

But as of game day, they are all off the list. Which means the Wolverines should get all of these players against the Buckeyes. And speaking of Ohio State, two key cornerbacks, Jermaine Mathews and Jay Timmons, are slated as game-time decisions. If they don't play against Michigan, that would help the Wolverines' passing attack — or give Michigan's receivers a better chance of getting open.

The Wolverines leaned on Savion Hiter the last two weeks and if Marshall is able to play 80% then that would give Michigan a nice one-two punch for the game against Ohio State. Expect the Wolverines to ride Hiter's hot hand, though. In this game, whoever wins the rushing battle usually wins the game, and with Jim Harding as the interim offensive coordinator, expect a heavy dose of the run game.

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