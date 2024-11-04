Michigan predicted to make 'significant' flip that could impact Bryce Underwood decision
With the early signing period one month away, Michigan is continuing to make a big impression on some of the top recruits in the 2025 class. But much of the attention as of late has been focused on the No. 1 player in the country, quarterback Bryce Underwood. With reports that the Wolverines are willing to pony up upwards of $5 million to land the elite QB prospect, excitement is building that Michigan might be able to pull of one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history.
But in order to land a big fish like Underwood, it's going to take more than money. Michigan is going to have to show that they're willing to put the right pieces in place on both sides of the ball. It seems like the Wolverines are taking a big step in the right direction with the recruitment of current Pitt commit Elijah Dotson. The four-star safety - and current teammate of Bryce Underwood - has been committed to Pitt since May, but it sounds like Michigan is now the favorite to ultimately land the Belleville prospect.
To be clear, Michigan potentially landing a guy like Dotson is a big deal regardless of whether or not Underwood decides to flip from LSU to Michigan. But the fact that his high school teammate may elect to stay home in Ann Arbor would obviously be another major selling point for the Wolverines as they try land their quarterback of the future in the 2025 class.
