Recruiting: Massive, 4-star Michigan basketball target set to announce commitment
The Dusty May era of Michigan men's basketball begins tonight when the Wolverines host Cleveland State at the Crisler Center at 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network).
While that game is being played, one of Michigan's top targets in the 2025 recruiting class will announce his commitment among four finalists. Four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton will make his decision tonight at 9 p.m. among a final four that includes Stanford, BYU and UNLV alongside the Wolverines.
Staton is among the highest-rated four-star prospects in the 2025 class, considered the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 3 center and No. 1 player from the state of Nevada according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-10, 210-pounder has garnered scholarship offers from 32 Division I programs during his recruitment.
Michigan landed commitments from a pair of forwards in mid-to-late October. to get its 2025 recruiting class started, earning verbal pledges from four-star Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep small forward Winters Grady and four-star New Zealand native small forward Oscar Goodman. May and the Wolverines now look to add to their class with Staton, and await the decision of five-star Flint (Mich.) St. Mary's combo guard Trey McKenney on Nov. 9.
