Stock Up, Stock Down: Michigan Football outmatched by No. 1 Oregon
Michigan fell behind big early, battled in the second half, but was ultimately no threat to the top-ranked team in the country in a 38-17 loss to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines fall to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play, while the Ducks improve to 9-0 and 6-0, respectively.
After all the shuffling at quarterback early in the year, the Wolverines have landed on the guy who gives them the best chance to win this season in Davis Warren. Unfortunately, Michigan's defense continues to struggle, and that's only been exasperated by key injuries in its defensive backfield. Meanwhile, the Ducks showed why they're deserving of the No. 1 ranking right now, as Oregon was not threatened by Michigan at any point in this game.
Here's what stood out most...
Stock Up
Davis Warren: The bar has been lowered significantly for Michigan's quarterback play this season, but Warren has played about as well as one could expect over these past two weeks. The redshirt junior has responded well to being benched early in the year, and has corrected the thing that lost him his starting job: ball security.
Today's game against the Ducks was easily the best of Warren's career. He finished with 164 yards and two touchdowns while completing 12-of-21 attempts, and did so without putting the ball in harm's way. I understand why a lot of people are anxious to see Jadyn Davis out there, but Warren gives the Wolverines' offense the best chance at being successful for the remainder of the year.
Colston Loveland: Not sure the tight end's stock could get much higher than it already has been this year, but Loveland has proven week in and week out why he's arguably the best player at his position in the country. Loveland is the No. 1 receiving threat on every defense's scouting report every week, and yet the tight end still gets open and makes an impact consistently for the Wolverines. Today, Loveland had seven catches for 117 yards to lead Michigan in receiving once again.
Ball security: We touched on this earlier with Warren, but this is the second consecutive week in which the Wolverines have not turned the ball over. This offense is still very limited, and it's concerning how little Michigan has been able to run the ball in recent weeks, but that makes the lack of turnovers even more impressive. The Wolverines don't have a lot of ways they can beat opposing defenses this season, but this team has no chance at success when it gives the ball away.
Stock Down
Michigan's rework secondary: The Wolverines were in a tough spot defensively today with both starting cornerbacks, Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill, out with injury. In response, Michigan went with Aamir Hall and Zeke Berry at corner, Makari Paige at nickel and Quinton Johnson and Wesley Walker at safety, but that combination struggled mightily against Oregon's potent passing attack.
Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 294 yards and a touchdown while completing 22-of-34 pass attempts. Just about every team in the country would struggle without its two starting corners, but Michigan's defensive backs provided little opposition, particularly in the first half. Just for good measure, Gabriel added 23 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well. Michigan played better defensively after halftime, but the early hole it dug was far too much to overcome.
Screen plays: This goes beyond just this season, but Michigan has to be one of the most ineffective screen teams in all of college football. Week after week we see offenses use screen passes to great effect across the country, but the Wolverines' always seem to end up in a tackle for loss or a minimal game. That's likely due to Michigan's lack of a downfield receiving threat. Opposing safeties can come downhill in a hurry to make tackles when they don't have to worry about getting beat deep. This isn't something the Wolverines will be able to fix this season, but it must be looked at in the offseason.
Kalel Mullings: Since eclipsing 100 yards rushing in three straight games early in the year, Mullings has mostly disappeared within the Wolverines' offense. Some of that is due to Michigan's coaches not giving the fifth-year senior as many opportunities to carry the ball, but a lot of it could be the fact that opposing defenses have adjusted and refuse to allow Mullings to simply run them over. As good as he was in the first half of the season, Mullings is not very versatile as a running back. He's a powerful runner who's tough to bring down, but flood enough bodies in his direction and there's a limit to what Mullings can do. Tonight, Mullings was held to 16 yards on eight carries.
