Michigan QB Bryce Underwood surges in CBS Sports' QB rankings list
After a difficult Week 2 against a tough Oklahoma defense, Michigan true freshman QB Bryce Underwood and the Wolverine offense bounced back against Central Michigan last week en route to a 600-yard-plus and 63-point offensive performance in a 60-point win over the Chippewas at the Big House last Saturday.
Now, this Saturday, Underwood and the 21-ranked Wolverines travel to Nebraska to take on a 3-0 Husker team that is eager to establish themselves in the Big Ten under head coach Matt Rhule. The game will serve as yet another road test for Underwood in a tough environment in what should be a raucous atmosphere in Lincoln.
How Underwood and the offense responds to that remains to be seen, but there were clear positive signs against the Chippewas in terms of the offensive gameplan and playcalling from OC Chip Lindsey. Against CMU, albeit against a much lesser opponent, the coaching staff seemingly took the figurative handcuffs off of Underwood and allowed him to use his entire skill set as he featured his big arm along with ability to run.
In the end, Underwood finished the game against CMU 16-of-25 passing for 235 yards and a touchdown, along with 114 rushing yards with two scores on the ground.
After the impressive performance, CBS Sports writer David Cobb updated his weekly list that ranks the top 50 QBs in college football and moved Underwood to No. 37 in the nation after being out of the top 50 before the CMU game.
Oklahoma QB John Mateer, who led an efficient game and used both his arm and legs to get the better of the Michigan defense in that Week 2 game, is ranked No. 1 on Cobb's list.
In the Big Ten, Illinois QB Luke Altmyer checks in at No. 7 on the list; USC QB Jayden Maiava is ranked at No. 12; Washington QB Desmond Williams is at No. 18; Oregon QB Dante Moore at 24; Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola came in at No. 27; Ohio State QB Julian Sayin checks in at No. 28; Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is ranked No. 30; Aidan Chiles from Michigan State is at 35; Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis is ranked No. 43; and Drew Allar is No. 45.