Michigan QB Bryce Underwood draws bold NFL comparison from CBS Sports
Although the hype train for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood seems to have slowed down a bit, he remains one of the most intriguing prospects heading into the 2025 season. At 6-4, 210 pounds, Underwood has the build and physical tools necessary to develop himself into a future first round NFL Draft pick. And while he looked impressive at times during Michigan's Spring Game back in April, he also showed that he's still got some work to do in order to live up to the hype.
In spite of that need for development at the collegiate level, analysts still view Underwood as as a prospect who could eventually become the top quarterback in all of college football. Earlier this week, 247Sports released NFL player comparisons for CFB's Top 10 freshmen in the 2025 class. Underwood, who's listed at the No. 1 spot, drew an NFL comp to former Tennessee Titans QB Vince Young.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Underwoods comp to Young:
Vince Young is ranked as the third-best quarterback recruit in modern college football history, putting Underwood in rarified air ahead of his true freshman season at Michigan. Underwood rose to No. 1 overall in the recruiting rankings in November 2023 and held that spot for more than a year. He completed 71.8% of his passes for 2,509 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 600 yards and six touchdowns as a senior en route to Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," Ivins wrote in Underwood's scouting report. "The biggest revelation in his final prep campaign was his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that's north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds."
Even with the need for development, Underwood is already a massive upgrade for the Wolverines at the QB position when compared to last year. And with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey calling the shots, there's plenty of confidence that the presumed QB1 will elevate Michigan's passing offense from one of the worst in the nation to a legitimate threat in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where 247Sports ranks Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood among the rest of the Big Ten starting QBs
Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
HC Kevin O'Connell says former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is 'owning' being the Vikings' QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson