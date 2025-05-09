Where 247Sports ranks Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood among the rest of the Big Ten starting QBs
Although Michigan football brought in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene to compete with five-star phenom Bryce Underwood at QB, the Belleville product is expected to start Week 1 for the maize and blue. Keene was battling some sort of an injury this spring and didn't practice with the Wolverines, which gave both Underwood and Jadyn Davis all the snaps with the starters.
Giving Underwood all that time to get used to the playbook, gain chemistry with the team, and confidence at the collegiate rank gives him the inside track. That's also what 247Sports' Brad Crawford believes. Crawford ranked all 18 projected Big Ten starting QBs for this season, and Underwood came in at No. 8 overall.
The top-rated player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Underwood arrives in Ann Arbor with extremely high expectations. He's been around since bowl practice last season and has received rave reviews from teammates and Michigan's coaching staff. If Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene hadn't missed spring practice with an injury, perhaps new Wolverines offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey would feel more comfortable going with a veteran in the opener as opposed to a wet-behind-the-ears true freshman.- Brad Crawford (247Sports/CBS Sports)
This feels like a good ranking for Underwood prior to the season. All of the QBs ahead of Underwood have real game experience -- except for Ohio State's Julian Sayin. If Underwood lives up to the hype, he will be a top-five Big Ten QB his freshman season, but it's important to see him in action under the bright lights first.
Crawford's top five QBs are:
1. Drew Allar (Penn State)
2. Luke Altmyer (Illinois)
3. Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
4. Dante Moore (Oregon)
5. Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)
