Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Reacts to Being Named Captain, New Coaching Staff

Second-year quarterback Bryce Underwood might not have a ton of experience, but his teammates clearly respect him.

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham allowed the team to vote on spring captains this year — something new to the program — and the team elected 11 captains in total. Underwood was one of them, along with fellow sophomore teammate WR Andrew Marsh.

Appearing on 'Champ Media', Underwood was asked what he thought about being named a spring captain.

"It's a blessing overall," said Underwood. "These past few weeks have just been working hard, leading the guys. It wouldn't be any different with them being leaders as well. Just really appreciate them for everything they put me through."

It's not shocking to see Underwood as a captain. He started every game for Michigan in 2025 as a true freshman. It was an up-and-down season for the former five-star phenom. Underwood threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while rushing for 392 yards and six scores.

Once Whittingham landed the job, one of his first jobs was refining Underwood for the 2026 season.

"You know, first of all, from what I understand, there was no dedicated quarterback coach working with him on a daily basis," Whittingham told Meyer. Which has to happen when you get a young, young man, 17 years old, he didn't turn 18 till like mid-season.

"And so he's a guy that really could have been in high school last year as far as his age. But, there's some things in throwing mechanics and the -- just seems to smooth out n his fundamentals and technique. And we're already got a good start on that.

"And Jason Beck and Koy Detmer, outstanding quarterback developers and coaches. So we're already going down that path, but you talk about a ton of upside and Bryce Underwood's got it all. He's 6-foot-4 and 225 plus and has a cannon arm.

"And so he's, he's the whole package. We just got to get him refined."

On new coaching staff

Speaking of Coach Whittingham, Underwood is enjoying the new coaching staff so far. In another video via Champ Media, the former No. 1 ranked player said it's a fresh start for him and his teammates.

"I feel like it's just a fresh start overall. Brings my guys — brings us more together because now we're more player led. We've been through a little bit of adversity.. something for us to be better at every single day," said Underwood.

Fans will get a chance to see Underwood and Michigan in action on April 18 during the Wolverines' Spring Game.