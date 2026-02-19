How Michigan's New-Look Offense Can be 'Dynamic' in 2026

The Utah Utes had one of the most dominant offensive attacks in college football last season. Utah had the No. 4 scoring attack and could beat teams through the air or on the ground. Once Kyle Whittingham took over as the new Michigan head coach, he immediately brought over Jason Beck to run the same offense in Ann Arbor.

There might be a lot of new faces in Michigan, but Whittingham did keep both Tony Alford and Kerry Coombs on staff — along with Lou Esposito, but he left for the NFL. Recently, Alford sat down with Jon Jansen on 'Inside the Trenches' and Alford talked to Jansen about the new Michigan offense.

"Yeah, it’s wild because the way they call it, I’ve never seen it," Alford said of Beck's offense. "I’m like, wait a minute, what are you doing here, right? But the more I’ve studied it in constant conversation with the staff, I love it. The way it pieces together, I think it’s very user-friendly to learn, especially that it allows young players to get up and play fast.

"I think it’s a dynamic offense because we’ve got enough playmakers here that you can put guys in spots and match up issues, and it’s very easily adjusted where multiple guys are going to touch the ball and have the ability to touch the ball. I think, Bryce Underwood, I think with his skill set. So I think this leads all the different weapons that we have, we can use them, and they’re at our disposal in a lot of different ways, just how creative can we be in order to get those guys open in space. So it’s going to be fun."

What will the offense look like?

Earlier this month, Beck himself spoke with Jansen. Utah ran a lot of 11 personnel this past season, and while that might happen this year at Michigan, Beck said it will depend on what the players can do.

Regardless, Beck told Jansen that he wants a balanced attack, but physicality will be of the utmost importance.

"You have to be able to run the ball and be physical and attack, be able to attack teams that way," Beck said of his offense. "So having said that, now you also want to be able to throw it and be balanced, be dynamic, really attack teams.

"And so that thing will ebb and flow. I’ve been a part of, like, we really throw the ball at a high level. And then, like this last year, we’re running it at a real high level and just throwing it efficiently enough. And so that will kind of play out as the players and the personnel kind of show what they’re capable of and how we build this thing.

"But there’s no doubt it’s always going to start with being physical, be able to run the ball, because anytime you can outrush the other team, you’ve got a great chance to win the game. Now, you’ve got to be balanced enough and dynamic enough doing both, but you’ve got to be physical and be able to run the ball."

Fans will get a glimpse of Michigan's new-look offense when the Wolverines take the field on April 18 for their spring game.