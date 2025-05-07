Michigan QB commit Brady Smigiel may have captured Kobe Bryant’s final photo
In one of the more incredible stories I have ever stumbled across, it has been alleged that the Michigan Wolverines newest quarterback commit may have taken the last photo of Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant. Four-star top 100 recruit Brady Smigiel grew up near Newport Beach, California, where Kobe and his family resided. Smigiel and his twin brother Beau were both huge Kobe fans and their mother said they would often implore her to drive by his house in the hopes they might catch a glimpse of the NBA legend.
Brady and his brother Beau played in a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy the day before the crash that changed the sports landscape forever. After their games ended Brady caught sight of the Laker great and went over to ask for a selfie. In true Kobe fashion, he was still upset that his daughter Gianna's team had lost and was in no mood for selfies. He gave Brady "knuckles" and the young man snapped a blurry photo with Kobe telling him "We will take a better one tomorrow."
Unfortunately, Kobe was unable to keep that promise. Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were involved in a fatal helicopter crash on their way back to the Mamba Academy. The crash shocked the world and broke the hearts of millions of fans. The LA Lakers have erected a statue of Kobe and Gianna immortalizing them, and their shared passion for basketball, forever. While Brady never got that next picture, he is forever credited with taking the last fan selfie of the NBA legends life.
