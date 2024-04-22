2025 Four-Star DL Nate Marshall Commits To Michigan
Not long after the Spring Game, Michigan landed a pledge from 2025 Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall, who immediately checks in as the top-rated prospect in U-M’s four-man class.
Coming off a National Championship, Michigan took a bit of time to get the recruiting ball rolling under new head coach Sherrone Moore, but Marshall is a quality pass rusher with a big frame and a heavy-hitting offer list to back it up. To that effect, the Wolverines beat out the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and many others for Marshall’s commitment.
Standing at 6-4 and 265 pounds, Marshall is listed as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country according to the 247Sports.com Composite Ranking scale, and he’s the first commit for new defensive line coach Lou Esposito as well. Overall, Marshall receives high marks for his athleticism, and it sounds like he could project to multiple positions at the next level if need be.
Here is a breakdown from 247Sports.com National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu:
“Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot. Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line. Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college. Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.”
Prior to committing to Michigan, Marshall announced that he’d be taking an official visit to Illinois, Miami and Alabama during June. However, it is unclear if he still plans to visit those programs now that he’s committed to Michigan, and Wolverine Digest will continue to monitor that situation.
With Marshall leading the way, Michigan has the No. 35 recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle. While that position may seem alarming, the program just underwent a head coaching change and it is still early in the process, so expect the Wolverines to finish closer to the top 10 by the time National Signing Day rolls around.
Click here to watch Marshall’s most recent highlight tape from Fenwick’s 2023 season.
What do you think of Marshall adding some depth to Michigan's DL recruiting? Let us know