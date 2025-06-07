Michigan retains critical front office member after rumors swirled of a pending departure
Michigan football's revamped name, image, and likeness (NIL) program has primarily been attributed to one man, football General Manager Sean Magee. Magee has been called a genius at managing NIL funding and being shrewd in how the money is allocated to build a championship-level program. His ingenuity and willingness to commit funds were critical in Michigan's monumental flip of quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Magee has given Sherrone Moore and his staff the ability to compete with recruiting heavyweights like aforementioned LSU, Alabama, and Georgia. The days of Michigan rarely being a contender in five-star recruiting battles are over, and the credit largely rests with a man who has put his head down and worked his tail off since landing in Ann Arbor. That work ethic, ingenuity, and results make Magee a hot commodity in college football. It looked like Michigan might lose Magee to his alma mater, Navy, as they were in search of their next Athletic Director. It appears Michigan will be keeping their man a bit longer.
The Navy recently announced the hiring of former USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly to fill their vacant athletic director position. This ends the courtship of Magee, and Michigan can breathe a sigh of relief as they are keeping the architect of their NIL resurgence. While they may have dodged the proverbial bullet this year, Magee will continue to be courted by other schools in the future, and the Wolverines may have to consider restructuring his contract to keep him in house.
