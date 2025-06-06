Fox college football analyst lists Bryce Underwood as a potential 'impact freshman'
College football on Fox analyst Michael Cohen is high on the potential of Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood. He recently named him his potential "impact freshman" for the 2025-26 season. The analyst selected Bryce when asked who he thought could have a Jeremiah Smith-type impact in his freshman season. Ohio State's Smith burst onto the scene as a freshman last year and was unstoppable at times. He famously faltered against the Wolverines in a 13-10 loss, but the rest of his season, including the College Football Playoffs, was highlighted by numerous highlights.
Underwood came to Ann Arbor as the top-rated recruit in the 2025 cycle, and no recruit in recent history has had more excitement and expectations follow them to college. Underwood shined in the Spring Game and looks to be well-positioned to start the season as QB1 for the Wolverines. A tall (6-foot-5) athletic quarterback with a cannon for an arm, Underwood looks like he has all the tools to make an immediate impact for Michigan. Having an elite running game and a top 5 ranked defense should mitigate the need for Underwood to have to make huge plays and win games with his arm. Hopefully, the weight of those expectations is manageable, and he can quickly grasp the speed of the college game. If he can, being an impact player should be a no-brainer for Underwood.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson