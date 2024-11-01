Michigan reveals classic uniform combination for matchup with Oregon
Fans will be in for a visual treat on Saturday when Michigan clashes with No. 1 Oregon in the Big House. Not only will it feature two of the most recognizable brands in college athletics, but the matchup will also feature two elite uniform combinations.
For the Wolverines, it will be the traditional blue top with maize pants and blue accessories - a classic look.
For Oregon, it will be the all-white "Warp Speed" alternate for the road matchup in Ann Arbor.
This will be the sixth meeting all-time between the two programs, and the first meeting with both programs being part of the Big Ten conference. The Wolverines currently hold a 3-2 advantage all-time, but the Ducks have won the last two consecutive meetings. Here's a quick look:
- 2007: Oregon 39, Michigan 7 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- 2003: Oregon 31, Michigan 27 (Eugene, OR)
- 1973: Michigan 24, Oregon 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- 1960: Michigan 21, Oregon 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
- 1948: Michigan 14, Oregon 0 (Ann Arbor, MI)
Michigan and No. 1 Oregon will kick off LIVE from the Big House at 3:40 pm ET on CBS.
