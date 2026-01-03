Michigan hires new LB coach under Kyle Whittingham, announces entire defensive staff
After Michigan hired BYU defensive backs coach Jernaro Gilford earlier on Saturday, there was only one position coach left to hire. After Kyle Whittingham took over as the Wolverines' head coach, he brought over most of his own staff -- while retaining three staff members from Sherrone Moore's staff.
To fill the final spot, Whittingham went with his son. Alex Whittingham will coach the linebackers in 2026.
Here is Michigan's full defensive staff under Whittingham:
- Defensive coordinator: Jay Hill
- Defensive line: Lou Esposito
- Defensive ends/Edge: Lewis Powell
- Defensive line analyst: David Denham
- Linebackers coach: Alex Whittingham
- Defensive backs coach: Jernaro Gilford
- Special teams coordinator: Kerry Coombs
- Assistant special teams coach: Garrett Clawson
More on Alex Whittingham as LB coach
Alex Whittingham is in his first season coaching linebackers at Michigan in 2026 after spending eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs organization, where he occupied several roles as part of the defensive coaching staff. At the time he was hired to U-M following the 2025 season, Whittingham was the team's assistant defensive line coach.
Whittingham was a part of five Chiefs teams that reached the Super Bowl, including the organization's LIV (2020), LVII (2022) and LVIII (2023) titles, and he worked with every defensive position group during his time with the franchise. Whittingham spent two years as a defensive assistant (2018, 2024), five years as a defensive quality control coach (2019, 2020-23) and served as the assistant defensive line coach for the 2025 campaign. He spent his first year working with the outside linebackers before transitioning to the defensive line room in 2019. The next four seasons, he coached with the linebackers group and in 2024, he worked with the secondary.
As a member of the Kansas City staff, Whittingham worked closely with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo since his hiring in 2019. The Chiefs were top-10 in points against in six of Whittingham's eight years on staff, including a top-six mark in each of his final three seasons. In each of his last four seasons (2022-25), the team was also top-12 in yards allowed per game across the NFL.
He assisted some of the league's top defensive players, including defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones; linebackers Nick Bolton, Dee Ford, Willie Gay, Justin Houston and Drue Tranquill; defensive back Trent McDuffie. In Whittingham's season in the outside linebackers room, Ford tied for the NFL lead with seven forced fumbles and posted a career-high 13.0 sacks. In 2021, while Whittingham worked with the linebackers, Bolton was voted by his teammates as the team's Mack Lee Hill award winner as the best rookie or first-year player. The following season, Bolton broke the team's single-season franchise record with 180 tackles. Players Whittingham coached combined for four Pro Bowl seasons during his time with the Chiefs.
Whittingham's coaching career began after his playing career at Utah (2013-17), where he walked on to play under his father and appeared in 45 games for the Utes. He and his wife, Gabi, have two daughters, Eleanor and Amelia, and a son, McCoy.
