JUST IN: Michigan reveals uniform choice for final home game of 2024 season

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
It's hard to believe we're already here, but Michigan has revealed its uniform of choice for the final home game of the 2024 season. The Wolverines (5-5) will wear their classic home uniform combination for Saturday's matchup against Northwestern (4-6).

Michigan is currently riding a seven game winning streak over Northwestern and holds a 59-15-2 advantage all-time.

Obviously the biggest storyline surrounding this game is the fact that it represents Michigan's last best chance at becoming bowl eligible for the 2024 season. With a win, the Wolverines will qualify for a bowl game and have the opportunity to extend their season. With a loss, Michigan will need to find a way to pull off a massive upset next weekend in Columbus for the annual matchup with Ohio State.

Another storyline to keep your eye on is the fact that a number of highly rated recruits are expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game, including recent Michigan commit Bryce Underwood. The five-star QB announced on Thursday that he had flipped from LSU to Michigan, sending the college football world into a frenzy over the massive news in Ann Arbor.

Chris Breiler
