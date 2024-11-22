JUST IN: Michigan reveals uniform choice for final home game of 2024 season
It's hard to believe we're already here, but Michigan has revealed its uniform of choice for the final home game of the 2024 season. The Wolverines (5-5) will wear their classic home uniform combination for Saturday's matchup against Northwestern (4-6).
Michigan is currently riding a seven game winning streak over Northwestern and holds a 59-15-2 advantage all-time.
Obviously the biggest storyline surrounding this game is the fact that it represents Michigan's last best chance at becoming bowl eligible for the 2024 season. With a win, the Wolverines will qualify for a bowl game and have the opportunity to extend their season. With a loss, Michigan will need to find a way to pull off a massive upset next weekend in Columbus for the annual matchup with Ohio State.
Another storyline to keep your eye on is the fact that a number of highly rated recruits are expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game, including recent Michigan commit Bryce Underwood. The five-star QB announced on Thursday that he had flipped from LSU to Michigan, sending the college football world into a frenzy over the massive news in Ann Arbor.
