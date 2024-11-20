Three keys to Michigan Football defeating Northwestern
The Wolverines will play their last home game of the 2024 season on Saturday when Michigan hosts Northwestern. Michigan (5-5) will play one of the easier games on the schedule -- on paper -- going up against the Wildcats who are 4-6 on the year.
Michigan has dominated the series against Northwestern. The Wolverines are 55-13-2 all-time against the 'Cats. Michigan is 9-1 in the last 10 games Northwestern. The last time the 'Cats took down the Wolverines was back in 2008 when Northwestern won 21-14.
Here are three keys to ensure Michigan getting a win and being bowl eligible.
1. Offensive line needs to dominate
Not only hasn't this looked like Michigan football in the sense of the Wolverines being 5-5 on the year, but the once proud Michigan offensive line hasn't been all that great. The O-line has been Sherrone Moore's baby and was the back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line under his guidance. But between injuries and fresh faces on the line, Michigan has been average -- at best -- in 2024.
Northwestern was one of the most winnable games on the 2024 schedule when the season began and while the 'Cats are a tough, physical team, Northwestern doesn't have the talent level to compete with the top-tier teams. Michigan might be 5-5 but the Wolverines are a superior talent compared to Northwestern.
But Saturday will start up front. Michigan has to win the line of scrimmage -- on both sides -- but this feels more important if the offensive line can create push and allow the run game to roll. If the Wolverines can establish a run and the O-line can dominate, this could be a stress-free game for the Michigan faithful.
2. Don't let the Northwestern offense get a sense that it can beat you
For all of the talk about how bad the Michigan offense is -- which it is -- there are teams that are worse than the Wolverines. One is Northwestern. The Wildcats have the 130th-ranked total offense averaging 284.4 yards per game -- Michigan has the 129th-ranked total offense. The 'Cats also only average 18 points a game which is good enough for 126th in the country.
The Michigan defense came to life two weeks ago in the second half against Indiana. The Wolverines basically shut down Kurtis Rourke and Co. have allowing 14 points right away. Wink Martindale figured something out and this game should look exactly like that second half against the Hoosiers.
Michigan needs to sustain a pass rush and don't allow Northwestern to run the football. The 'Cats are a lot like the Wolverines in that they want to establish a run and pass off of it. If Michigan can stop the run and make Northwestern feel one-dimensional, it could do sideways for the Wildcats' offense.
3. Win the turnover battle
After turning the ball over 15 times in the first seven games, the Wolverines have turned it over just one time in the past three games. In fact, it was a big reason why Davis Warren lost and his job and also got it back. He went from being a turnover machine to getting the opportunity after Jack Tuttle suffered another concussion -- plus turning the ball over.
The 'Cats average a turnover per game. Northwestern has turned the ball over 12 times in 10 games -- so there are opportunities for the Wolverines' defense. The Wildcats have taken the ball away 13 times this year, but they haven't forced any turnovers in the past two games.
Michigan will have to continue to take care of the football if its going to beat teams who aren't as skilled as the Wolverines.
