WATCH: Bryce Underwood launches 'Hometown Hero' Michigan commitment video
Although there was plenty of uncertainty revolving around five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and Michigan -- Underwood ended it on Thursday. The former LSU Tiger commit announced he would flip his commitment to the hometown Michigan Wolverines.
Both Hayes Fawcett and Adam Schefter broke the news on social media -- which exploded from it. But Underwood posted a commitment video on his Instagram account. It starts off with a young Underwood sitting at a podium being asked where he is going to take his talents. The young boy says he will be playing for the Michigan Wolverines and then it cuts to his highlight film.
Underwood is now the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan football history. The Wolverines' newest recruit will likely lead the program for the next three-to-four years and there will be a dominco effect that follows Underwood's commitment. Stay tuned.
