REPORT: Michigan had to fix a 'fractured relationship' with Bryce Underwood left by Jim Harbaugh
It was a shock in itself that Michigan flipped five-star quarterback and the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, Bryce Underwood, from LSU. But it was really shocking to see it happen out of the blue on a Thursday evening. However, according to Matt Zenitz and John Talty with CBS Sports, Underwood was in Ann Arbor on Wednesday for a secret meeting with Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.
According to the report, Underwood came with Belleville teammate and Michigan commit Elijah Dotson. Coach Moore had Underwood shadow him for the entire day, enter meetings, and give insight into what Michigan was doing.
"Moore had the blue-chip quarterback shadow him throughout the day, let him sit on meetings and gave thorough insight into everything the Wolverines were doing. Those days on campus essentially sealed the day for Michigan.."
As it's been reported throughout the process, Moore was the main person who spearheaded the recruitment of Underwood. But it wasn't going to be easy. Of course, Underwood was an LSU commit and he showed loyalty to Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan, but Michigan never quit -- because it had a ton of ground to make up.
Underwood, who grew up wanting to play for Michigan, felt slighted by former head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss who didn't make Underwood feel like a priority. Top Belleville product said the Wolverines were going down south to find their future quarterback instead of looking at what they had in their own backyard -- Underwood himself.
"It capped multiple months of aggressive behind-the-scenes work that was spearheaded by Moore and general manager Sean Magee as they had to overcome a relationship that was significantly fractured because of Underwood, who grew up wanting to play at Michigan, not being made to feel like a priority earlier in his high school career by former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and ex-Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss."
Following the visit on Wednesday, the rest is history. Underwood went home and had a talk with his family and they felt that Michigan exceeded all expectations and that the Wolverines were the best fit for Underwood. With LSU having issues of their own, Underwood can now truly become a hometown hero by being in Ann Arbor and leading Michigan back to the promised land.
Michigan to still seek a transfer quarterback
According to the same report, Michigan will still seek out a transfer quarterback to both compete with Underwood and allow the soon-to-be true freshman to learn under. This was expressed to Underwood and his family was on board with that.
Underwood doesn't have to start Day 1, but the top-ranked prospect is extremely talented and it wouldn't be shocking to see him start for the maize and blue when they open 2025 up with New Mexico.
