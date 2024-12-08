Michigan's dominance over Ohio State could hurt Buckeyes in College Football Playoff
It's been a week since Michigan handed Ohio State what is arguably the most devastating loss in rivalry history, bullying its way to a 13-10 victory in Columbus. And while the Buckeyes are now preparing for their first round playoff matchup against Tennessee, there's some belief that the loss to Michigan could still have a negative impact on Ohio State's ability to win in the postseason.
After it was announced that No. 8 Ohio State would host a playoff game against No. 9 Tennessee, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said that a home game for the Buckeyes could actually be a disadvantage.
"After the way Ohio State's season ended against Michigan, I don't know if it wouldn't have been better to Ohio State to go on the road to get away from their home crowd that will be booing after their third down not converting. And if the punter comes out, booing Ryan Day. They'll have to rally and have a good start to that game, or it could turn sideways with the home crowd, in my opinion."
It's wild that a home playoff game for Ohio State could be considered a disadvantage for the Buckeyes, but Herbstreit is right. Michigan's dominance over the Buckeyes has nearly broken the fanbase in Columbus, and there's no question that a slow start (or worse) against Tennessee could turn ugly for the home team.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI