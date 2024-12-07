Mike Sainristil explains why Michigan flag-planting at Ohio State was the right move
Rivalry week sparked a fresh, new debate within college football circles after a series of 'flag-planting' gestures resulted in on-field skirmishes between rival programs across the country.
The trend began in Columbus, Ohio where the Michigan Wolverines upset the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 13-10, as a three-touchdown underdog. Just like in 2022, when U-M previous defeated OSU at 'The Horseshoe', the Wolverines celebrated their rivalry win by planting the 'Block M' flag at midfield. The Buckeyes took offense, and the rest is history.
Mike Sainristil, one of Michigan's captains in recent years who was a part of the Wolverines' road win over the Buckeyes in 2022, defended his former program's actions during Rivalry Week while making an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
"I did it myself when I was there. I planted a flag," Sainristil said, referring to Michigan's 45-23 win at Ohio Stadium in 2022. "In my opinion, right, when people go to war, you go to war, you take over people's territory, right?
"You walk into an opponent's stadium in a rivalry game, you win that game as the away team, technically you've taken over their turf at that point."
The 2022 flag-planting, shown above, went off without a hitch. Michigan celebrated at midfield of 'The Horseshoe', while Ohio State's players and staff exited the field to head to the locker room. In 2024, however, Buckeye players retaliated, resulting in the now infamous brawl.
Asked for his opinion on the postgame altercation, Sainristil pointed to the words Michigan running back Kalel Mullings shared on FOX's postgame coverage.
"What Kalel mentioned at the end of the game, like, you have four quarters to show how tough you are," Sainristil said. "Don't come out at the end of the game, once we're, you know, celebrating on your field, trying to act tough now."
While Sainristil defended Michigan's actions, he also understands Ohio State's reaction to it as a competitive individual himself.
"At the same time, as a human being, I understand the level of pride that comes from defending your territory. So, I understand both sides," Sainristil said. "But, look, our guys walked in there, in a hostile environment, took over their turf, celebrated how they celebrated and, you know, everything else that came after that is what happened."
