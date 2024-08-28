Wolverine Digest

Michigan's success in night games at the Big House

Nov 4, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cheerleader celebrates after a touchdown in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
There have been 15 night games played at Michigan Stadium, the first coming in 2011. The Wolverines are 13-2 in such games, with the only two losses coming at the hands of Michigan State in 2017 and Wisconsin in 2020. With the Wolverines set open the new season in primetime against Fresno State, here is a look back at Michigan's victories when playing under the lights at home.

Sept. 10, 2011: Michigan 35 - Notre Dame 31

The first night game at Michigan Stadium became an instant classic after Denard Robinson's game winning touchdown pass to Roy Roundtree.

September 10, 2011; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roy Roundtree (left) catches a pass for a touchdown over Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Gary Gray (4) in the fourth quarter to win the game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 7, 2013: Michigan 41 - Notre Dame 30

Michigan defeated the Fighting Irish two years later in another electric atmosphere.

Sep 7, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Dennis Norfleet (23), linebacker Royce Jenkins-Stone (52) and linebacker Cameron Gordon (4) celebrate in the students section after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 41-30 at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 11, 2014: Michigan 18 - Penn State 13

The Wolverines hosted their first Big Ten opponent at night and sported all-blue uniforms for the first time ever.

Oct 11, 2014; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Dennis Norfleet (23) runs the ball getting away from Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Jordan Lucas (9) during the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 4, 2017: Michigan 33 - Minnesota 10

Karan Higdon and Chris Evans both scored two rushing touchdowns and Michigan kept possession of the Little Brown Jug.

Nov 4, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Karan Higdon (22) runs the ball away from Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Antonio Shenault (34) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports / Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 13, 2018: Michigan 38 - Wisconsin 13

In a showdown between top 15 teams, Michigan forced two turnovers and rolled the Badgers for its sixth straight win

Oct 13, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 31, 2019: Michigan 40 - Middle Tennessee State 21

Shea Patterson's three first half touchdown passes lifted Michigan to a season opening win.

9. Michigan (1-0) | Last game: Defeated Middle Tennessee State, 40-21 | Previous ranking: 9. Michigan Football / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oct. 26, 2019: Michigan 45 - Notre Dame 14

The Wolverines routed 8th ranked Notre Dame in what is Michigan's largest margin of victory in a home night game.

Oct 26, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Zach Charbonnet (24) rushes for a touchdown past Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 11, 2021: Michigan 31 - Washington 10

Blake Corum rushed for three scores and the defense dominated, sending the Huskies home with an 0-2 record.

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91) celebrates his tackle on Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Mich / Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nov. 6, 2021: Michigan 29 - Indiana 7

Cade McNamara threw for two touchdowns and the Hoosiers were held scoreless in the second half.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during first-half action Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Mich Ind / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 10, 2022: Michigan 56 - Hawaii 10

Michigan led 42-0 at halftime, dismantling the Rainbow Warriors in the fourth ever matchup between the schools.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates on the sidelines during action against the Hawaii Warriors at Michigan Stadium Saturday, September 10, 2022. Mich2 / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oct. 29, 2022: Michigan 29 - Michigan State 7

The Paul Bunyan Trophy was recaptured and Michigan remained undefeated.

Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris celebrates after his sack on Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne during the first half half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Msumich 102922 Kd 0014475 / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 16, 2023: Michigan 31 - Bowling Green 6

It was a sluggish performance, but a dominant defensive showing powered the Wolverines to victory.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil celebrates his sack on Bowling Green quarterback Camden Orth during the first half against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 16 2023, in Ann Arbor. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nov. 4, 2023: Michigan 41 - Purdue 13

Michigan jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back as the Wolverines pounded the Boilermakers to improve to 9-0.

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan runs for a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of Michigan's 41-13 win on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elijah Kaye

