Michigan's success in night games at the Big House
There have been 15 night games played at Michigan Stadium, the first coming in 2011. The Wolverines are 13-2 in such games, with the only two losses coming at the hands of Michigan State in 2017 and Wisconsin in 2020. With the Wolverines set open the new season in primetime against Fresno State, here is a look back at Michigan's victories when playing under the lights at home.
Sept. 10, 2011: Michigan 35 - Notre Dame 31
The first night game at Michigan Stadium became an instant classic after Denard Robinson's game winning touchdown pass to Roy Roundtree.
Sept. 7, 2013: Michigan 41 - Notre Dame 30
Michigan defeated the Fighting Irish two years later in another electric atmosphere.
Oct. 11, 2014: Michigan 18 - Penn State 13
The Wolverines hosted their first Big Ten opponent at night and sported all-blue uniforms for the first time ever.
Nov. 4, 2017: Michigan 33 - Minnesota 10
Karan Higdon and Chris Evans both scored two rushing touchdowns and Michigan kept possession of the Little Brown Jug.
Oct. 13, 2018: Michigan 38 - Wisconsin 13
In a showdown between top 15 teams, Michigan forced two turnovers and rolled the Badgers for its sixth straight win
Aug. 31, 2019: Michigan 40 - Middle Tennessee State 21
Shea Patterson's three first half touchdown passes lifted Michigan to a season opening win.
Oct. 26, 2019: Michigan 45 - Notre Dame 14
The Wolverines routed 8th ranked Notre Dame in what is Michigan's largest margin of victory in a home night game.
Sept. 11, 2021: Michigan 31 - Washington 10
Blake Corum rushed for three scores and the defense dominated, sending the Huskies home with an 0-2 record.
Nov. 6, 2021: Michigan 29 - Indiana 7
Cade McNamara threw for two touchdowns and the Hoosiers were held scoreless in the second half.
Sept. 10, 2022: Michigan 56 - Hawaii 10
Michigan led 42-0 at halftime, dismantling the Rainbow Warriors in the fourth ever matchup between the schools.
Oct. 29, 2022: Michigan 29 - Michigan State 7
The Paul Bunyan Trophy was recaptured and Michigan remained undefeated.
Sept. 16, 2023: Michigan 31 - Bowling Green 6
It was a sluggish performance, but a dominant defensive showing powered the Wolverines to victory.
Nov. 4, 2023: Michigan 41 - Purdue 13
Michigan jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back as the Wolverines pounded the Boilermakers to improve to 9-0.
