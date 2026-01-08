Michigan named as a 'program to watch' for former five-star receiver entering portal
Michigan football is expected to pursue a former five-star wide receiver who played his freshman season at Ohio State in 2025, according to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Early on Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported Buckeye receiver Quincy Porter plans on entering the NCAA transfer portal. Lifestyle Sports Agency President of Operations Latish Kinsler told On3 he is expecting a lot of interest for his client once Porter officially enters.
Kinsler further told On3 that the likes of "Washington, Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, UCLA and Auburn” are schools where there is expected to be interest.
Notably, Michigan was one of Porter's finalists during his high school recruiting process before choosing to go to Columbus and play for Ryan Day and Ohio State.
On3 ranks Porter as the No. 18 transfer portal player in the current window, which closes on Jan. 16.
Porter played high school football at Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic. He was the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Porter's freshman campaign at Ohio State
As a freshman at OSU, Porter played in five games while catching four passes for 59 yards for an 11.8 yards per reception average.
Even though Porter was high on the Wolverines in high school, the staff who recruited him then was entirely different from the staff in Ann Arbor now.
If Michigan does decide to pursue him, it will be new receivers coach Micah Simon and assistant receivers coach Marques Hagans who will have to build a connection with Porter as they were chosen to head the position group by new head coach Kyle Whittingham.
As far as the position group goes for Michigan in 2026, while signs are pointing toward Andrew Marsh returning to the Wolverines next season, the Maize and Blue could certainly use some depth at receiver to give quarterback Bryce Underwood added options in the passing game.
Underwood, running back Jordan Marshall and several offensive linemen have already offically announced returns to the Ann Arbor, so it seems like the next step in order for the offense to take the jump it needs to take will be to make sure Underwood has enough playmakers around him in the pass game to put the unit in the best position possible.
