Michigan 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Where Wolverines Land
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It's time for the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place from Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Michigan Wolverines are set to add to their pipeline of sending talent to the NFL.
The Wolverines likely won't have a first round selection since the 2018 draft, but Michigan should have a plethora of players who are selected. The Maize and Blue might not have an offensive lineman picked for the first time since 2019, but Michigan will have other players featured this season — a lot from the defense.
This is our NFL Draft tracker for Michigan Wolverine fans to follow along. At the bottom, we will continue to update when Michigan players are selected and where they are going.
Who should get selected
Michigan had eight players invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which doesn't guarantee a draft selection, but the odds are higher.
- Edge rusher Derrick Moore
- Edge rusher Jaishawn Barham
- Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny
- Linebacker Jimmy Rolder
- Tight end Marlin Klein
- Wide receiver Donaven McCulley
- Fullback Max Bredeson
- K Dominic Zvada
Both Moore and Barham are expected to become the first players off the board for Michigan. Moore had played for the Wolverines for four seasons and quietly became one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten, compiling 10 sacks this past season. As for Barham, he played two seasons at Maryland and one season at Michigan at linebacker before the Wolverines allowed him to play edge this season. He's raw, but full of potential.
Both Rayshaun Benny and Jimmy Rolder should be next off the board. Benny had a nice career for Michigan, stopping the run and providing impact as a pass rusher. Rolder led the team in tackles this past season and possesses a high IQ, which will serve him well in the NFL.
Tight end Marlin Klein is also projected to be picked. Klein, another raw player, showed his ability to catch passes and his above-average speed will make an NFL team happy.
The trio of McCulley, Bredeson, and Zvada will be on the cusp of being selected. All three could go in Round 6 or 7, or all three could become undrafted free agents.
Speaking of UDFAs, both TJ Guy and Ernest Hausmann have an outside chance of working their way into the draft. Neither are projected to be selected, but both have had nice careers at Michigan and teams could take a flier on them late.
Michigan players slected in the draft
This section will be updated.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop