Michigan 2026 NFL Draft Tracker: Where Wolverines Land

It's time for the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place from Thursday through Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Michigan Wolverines are set to add to their pipeline of sending talent to the NFL.

The Wolverines likely won't have a first round selection since the 2018 draft, but Michigan should have a plethora of players who are selected. The Maize and Blue might not have an offensive lineman picked for the first time since 2019, but Michigan will have other players featured this season — a lot from the defense.

This is our NFL Draft tracker for Michigan Wolverine fans to follow along. At the bottom, we will continue to update when Michigan players are selected and where they are going.

Who should get selected

Michigan had eight players invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which doesn't guarantee a draft selection, but the odds are higher.

Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Edge rusher Jaishawn Barham

Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Tight end Marlin Klein

Wide receiver Donaven McCulley

Fullback Max Bredeson

K Dominic Zvada

Both Moore and Barham are expected to become the first players off the board for Michigan. Moore had played for the Wolverines for four seasons and quietly became one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten, compiling 10 sacks this past season. As for Barham, he played two seasons at Maryland and one season at Michigan at linebacker before the Wolverines allowed him to play edge this season. He's raw, but full of potential.

Both Rayshaun Benny and Jimmy Rolder should be next off the board. Benny had a nice career for Michigan, stopping the run and providing impact as a pass rusher. Rolder led the team in tackles this past season and possesses a high IQ, which will serve him well in the NFL.

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Tight end Marlin Klein is also projected to be picked. Klein, another raw player, showed his ability to catch passes and his above-average speed will make an NFL team happy.

The trio of McCulley, Bredeson, and Zvada will be on the cusp of being selected. All three could go in Round 6 or 7, or all three could become undrafted free agents.

Speaking of UDFAs, both TJ Guy and Ernest Hausmann have an outside chance of working their way into the draft. Neither are projected to be selected, but both have had nice careers at Michigan and teams could take a flier on them late.

Michigan players slected in the draft

This section will be updated.