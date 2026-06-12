Reacting to the Surprises on Michigan Football's Projected Starting Offense in 2026

Phil Steele released his annual college football preview magazine, in which he spoke to nearly every head coach in the country, with a written preview of every team. Steele spoke with new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, and formed his opinion of what the Wolverines' starting offense will look like in 2026.

There are a few surprises in there, along with common sense projections. Let's start with the surprises and react to them.

Steele presents a two tight-end starting lineup

With Jason Beck coming to Michigan, the Wolverines are widely expected to play more 11 personnel this season, meaning Michigan will have just one tight end on the field at one time. However, the Wolverines will play to their strengths, and it's something both Beck and Whittingham have said.

With that being said, Steele is projecting a two tight-end starting lineup that consists of Jalen Hoffman and Zack Marshall.

Marshall is a no-brainer, and he will likely start the season as the top tight end on the depth chart. However, Hoffman fits more of the Max Bredeson role, and we assume Steele believes the Wolverines will look similar to last season.

Hoffman has the capability of catching passes, and looked good doing so during last year's spring game. The Wolverines will certainly use Hoffman, and likely more on short-yardage situations, but we believe Michigan will run more three or four wide receiver sets this season.

Offensive line shakeup

Let's take a look at Steele's projected starting lineup from left to right: Andrew Babalola, Evan Link, Jake Guarnera, Brady Norton, and Andrew Sprague.

In Steele's projection, neither Blake Frazier nor senior Nathan Efobi are starting. Babalola is a real intriguing piece. The former five-star could've started last season as a true freshman if it weren't for his season-ending injury. If Babalola is 100%, he certainly could start this season.

Link has played a lot of football and if he can move inside and live up to his potential, that makes sense. Link struggled with pass protection at tackle, but playing inside, that would play more to his strengths.

Norton is in the mix to start, but in my estimation, it will be hard to keep Frazier off the field. Michigan will run 'rhino' looks this season, meaning the Wolverines will use six linemen at a time, but Frazier did a good job as a starter a year ago, and even moving him inside could benefit the Wolverines' line in the long run.

Now let's look at the rest of the starters.

Quarterback - Bryce Underwood

To the chagrin of those outside Ann Arbor, and even some of the fanbase, there is no quarterback competition in Ann Arbor and Bryce Underwood is the starting signal caller. Both Tommy Carr and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will battle for the backup situation.

Underwood is expected to take a leap in Year 2 and the first season under Jason Beck. The Wolverines are going to allow Underwood to run the football more, and with the playmakers in Ann Arbor, the passing game is also expected to improve.

Running back - Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall was a key cog in Michigan's efforts to retain talent. The Wolverines wanted to keep Marshall after he nearly ran for 1,000 yards last season, playing behind Justice Haynes for a quarter of the season.

While Marshall is the clear starter, freshman Savion Hiter will play a big role this season.

Wide receivers - Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan

Again, Steele is projecting a two tight-end starting set this season. So his two predicted wide receivers are Marsh and Buchanan, which makes sense, but we do see at least three wide receivers starting this season.

Behind Marsh and Buchanan, it will be a battle between Jaime Ffrench and Salesi Moa. Travis Johnson and Kendrick Bell, along with Jamar Browder, will all see time in the rotation as well.