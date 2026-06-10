Why Andrew Marsh Thinks Michigan Football's WR Room Will Be 'Special' in 2026

In 2024, Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack, and then in 2025, the Wolverines moved up to No. 107.

Quarterback play was a big issue in 2024, and Bryce Underwood had a lot of up-and-down moments in 2025. However, the playmakers didn't help matters. Drops were a theme — 28 of them to be exact — of Michigan's 2025 season.

The Wolverines had to make moves to shore up the pass-catching room for Underwood entering 2026. So Kyle Whittingham went out and landed JJ Buchanan, one of Utah's proven pass catchers, along with five-star Salesi Moa, and Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Add those three players into the mix with Andrew Marsh, along with Travis Johnson, Kendrick Bell, and Jamar Browder, among others, the Wolverines' passing attack has a chance to flourish in 2026. Appearing on 'In the Trenches' with Jon Jansen, Marsh spoke about how special the wide receiver corps can be this season.

"I love the room right now," said Marsh. "I feel like some of the new additions, we've got Jaime, JJ, Salesi, Travis, even some of the old guys that we have returning. I feel like we're all so well rounded and for the first time in a while I feel like Michigan receiver room is really going to do something special this year."

Adding playmakers to a dynamic offense

You can have dynamic players, but the offense has to match. And that's what Jason Beck brings to the table. Last season, at Utah, the Utes had the No. 4 total offense in the country, and the Utes had a nice mixture of passing and rushing.

With Bryce Underwood at quarterback, the Wolverines are expecting him to take a big leap under Beck and Michigan's passing game could flourish. As tight end Zack Marshall mentioned earlier in the spring, Underwood will have every route available to him this year.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan is no longer looking at one read — Underwood will have multiple chances to get the ball into his playmakers' hands.

"I feel great about it, to be honest," Marsh said of the new offense. "Moving forward this year, I feel like there's so much freedom really route running and kind of conceptually I really feel like every five guys on a team can be an option each play."

The Wolverines are expected to play a lot more 11 personnel this season, and having four wide receivers on the field at one time will give Michigan a chance to spread things out and open up the offense — something fans have been wanting to see.