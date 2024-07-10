Michigan Transfer Named One Of The Top 10 Returning Players In 2024
Once again, the Michigan Wolverines did a phenomenal job in supplementing the roster via the transfer portal during the off-season. Offensively, Michigan landed Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe, a guard who was a team captain with the Wildcats in during the 2023 season. The Wolverines also added a pair of wideouts with Amorion Walker (Ole Miss) and CJ Charleston (Youngstown State).
On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan added five transfers who are all expected to play a significant role this fall. That defensive group is headlined by former Maryland linebacker, Jaishawn Barham. The 6-4, 235 pound linebacker was one of the top defensive players for the Terrapins last season, finishing as an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore. Ironically enough, Barham nabbed his first career interception against Michigan in 2023 during the Week 11 matchup in College Park.
Barham, who's expected to be a starter this fall, is joined by another former transfer who joined the Wolverines heading into the 2023 season - Ernest Hausmann. Between Barham and Hausmann, the loss of veterans Junior Colson and Michael Barrett to the NFL shouldn't be all that painful. In fact, it's a realistic possibility that the tandem of Hausmann and Barham is actually an improvement in 2024.
PFF College recently put together a list of the top 10 returning linebackers in all of college football this season, and Barham came in at No. 5 overall. Here's what PFF had to say about the Michigan transfer:
5. JAISHAWN BARHAM, MICHIGAN
Barham broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022, placing fifth among Power Five linebackers with an 83.1 PFF coverage grade. He finished the season as the seventh-most valuable linebacker in the country according to PFF’s wins above-average metric. Barham was limited by injuries as a sophomore and posted just a 44.7 PFF coverage grade this past season. He’ll try to rebound at a new home in 2024, as he transferred from Maryland to Michigan in December.
