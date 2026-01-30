Michigan Wide Receiver Accepts Late Invite to Senior Bowl

A third Michigan football player has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and will play in the college football all-star game this weekend.

According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos, wide receiver Donavan McCulley accepted a late invite to the Senior Bowl this week and is expected to play in Saturday's game on the campus of South Alabama.

McCulley played one season with the Wolverines in 2025 as a graduate student while hauling in 39 catches for 588 yards with three touchdowns in 13 starts at wideout.

He shared Offensive Player of the Week honors on two occasions for his performances against Wisconsin and Maryland. Against the Badgers, McCulley posted 122 yards on six catches and a touchdown. In the Wolverines' game at Maryland this past November, the grad transfer scored a touchdown with two receptions for 46 yards.

Before arriving at Michigan, McCulley spent four seasons at Indiana as Hoosier.

McCulley appeared in just four game for Indiana in 2024 after battling injury, but started to make a major impact in IU's offense as a receiver in 2023, when he started 11 games and caught 48 passes for 644 yards with six touchdowns.

In 2022, McCulley switched to wide receiver from playing quarterback for the Hoosiers in 2021. In the 2022 season, McCulley appeared in all 12 games at receiver and caught 16 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

As a freshman in 2021, McCulley appeared in six games at QB for Indiana with four starts under center while completing 35-of-82 pass attempts for 475 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran the ball for 135 yards on 64 attempts and two scores while earning his first varsity letter.

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) runs against Washington during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which Wolverines to watch in the Senior Bowl

With McCulley accepting his invite, he joins fellow Wolverines Rayshaun Benny and Derrick Moore as participants in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

NFL. com's Daniel Jeremiah recently released his top 10 Senior Bowl standouts from the week of practice in preparation for the game, with Derrick Moore making that list and likely increasing his draft stock with his play.

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack against Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday's game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. EST on the NFL Network. The college football all-star game that began in 1950 is in its 77th installment.