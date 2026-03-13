Elite In-State Offensive Tackle Sets Official Visit to Michigan

A top prospect in the state of Michigan is set to take an official visit to Ann Arbor this summer.

On Friday, four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey, from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo, Mich., announced on his X account a slew of official visits to various programs. He will make the just over hour and a half drive to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 5-7.

The visit to Michigan comes in the middle of his five planned officials. First, Lipsey will take to the West Coast to see UCLA the weekend of May 15-17. Then, he will go to Wisconsin to visit Luke Fickell and the Badgers later that month on May 29-31.

After the Michigan visit, Lipsey goes to Minnesota on June 12-14. Finally, Lipsey caps off his OV schedule with a trip down south to LSU on June 19-21.

There's a potential for Lipsey to schedule more as there is no longer a limit on OVs for college football, but these are his five scheduled visits for the time being.

The announcement from Lipsey comes at a time where head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff are lining up prospects to visit campus during the spring and summer months.

More on Lipsey

Lipsey is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 8 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the same rankings.

Offensive line coach Jim Harding is clearly making in-state recruiting a priority for the position group. With the Wolverines being the home school and Harding leading the charge, it's hard to imagine Michigan not being in the thick of this recruitment for the long run.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's 2027 class

The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.

Michigan's class ranks 21st in college football to this point, according to Rivals.