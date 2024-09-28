BREAKING: Michigan's Colston Loveland cleared to play vs. Minnesota, Will Johnson 'questionable'
Inside two hours ahead of kickoff between Michigan and Minnesota, the Wolverines have good news on the injury front.
Starting tight end Colston Loveland, who missed last week's showdown with USC, is cleared to play for Michigan today against the Golden Gophers. The junior, who leads U-M in receptions (19) and receiving yards (187), was injured in the late first half and early second half of the Wolverines 28-18 win over Arkansas State in Week 3, after landing hard on his shoulder.
Meanwhile, Michigan starting cornerback Will Johnson is listed as 'Questionable' for today's game. Johnson left last week's game in the second half and went to the locker room for X-rays, according to CBS' televised broadcast, and did not return. Head coach Sherrone Moore said this week that the junior corner could have returned against USC if the need arose, but Johnson was held out for precautionary reasons.
In addition to Johnson, two other starters and another key rotational player are listed 'Questionable' for Michigan: starting wide receiver Semaj Morgan, starting defensive end Josaiah Stewart and center Greg Crippin, who has split time at the position with starter Dominick Giudice. Rotational safety Wesley Walker, who's played a role in the Wolverines' secondary through the first four weeks, is listed out 'Out' for today's game.
In total, Michigan lists nine players as 'Out' in addition to the four 'Questionable' listed above. These include defensive backs Jaden Mangham, Micah Pollard, Rod Moore and Jaden McBurrows; running backs Jordan Marshall and Leon Franklin; and special teamers Bryson Kuzdzal and Jason Hewlett.
Kickoff between the Wolverines and Golden Gophers is scheduled for Noon ET, with FOX carrying the broadcast. Minnesota's availability report for today's game can be viewed below:
