Moody Makes History

He was an extremely reliable weapon throughout the 2021 season, so much do that he's been recognized as the nation's top placekicker.

The post-season awards continue to roll in for the Michigan Wolverines - and the latest award is no surprise. Earning the nickname "Money Moody" during the 2021 season, the senior kicker took home the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top placekicker. In doing so, Moody also became the first UM placekicker to take home the award.

Jake Moody Becomes U-M's First-Ever Lou Groza Award Winner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Senior kicker Jake Moody of the No. 2-ranked University of Michigan football team was named the winner of the 2021 Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top collegiate placekicker in the nation by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Moody is the first-ever winner from the Michigan program.

Moody has been nothing short of stellar in this historic season, accumulating 122 total points, the second-highest total in a single season in Michigan history. With 16 more points, Moody will tie Desmond Howard (1991) for the single-season record. He has reached that total by converting on 22-of-24 field goal tries, and all 56 extra points.

Moody ranks among the top six in Michigan’s season record book for field goals scored (22, 2nd) and field goals attempted (24, T-6th). His 56 extra points are also a Michigan season record.

He is second in the Big Ten and eighth nationally in field goals per game (1.69 avg.). With 122 points this season, Moody is fourth in the Big Ten and 13th in the NCAA in scoring (9.4 avg.).

The Northville, Michigan, native has 16 made field goals at or beyond 30 yards, tied for the most in the FBS. His 91.7 percent field goal conversion rate is the highest among FBS kickers with at least 20 made field goals and a long of 50-plus yards; lists second in the league and eighth overall in the NCAA in field goal percentage.

Moody was the 2021 Bakken-Anderson Big Ten Kicker of the Year after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and third-team accolades from the media.

Moody and Hutchinson Named Walter Camp Football Foundation All-Americans: Moody and senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson became the newest Wolverines to earn first-team All-America honors with their selection to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America Team. Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Pittsburgh were the only schools to have two players earn first-team honors.

