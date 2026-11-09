Michigan entered this game with an outside chance at the College Football Playoff. They were 5-3 with Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State still on the schedule. They were playing at home against a 2-5 Michigan State team that's only wins came against Toledo and Eastern Michigan in the early weeks of the season.

None of that mattered, Michigan lost to them anyway, by a score of 15-6. They didn't just lose either, they looked like they didn't even want to be there. It was a pathetic performance from this team, and one that should raise a lot of questions about the future of the program (if they haven't been raised already). Let's dive into who played well in this game below, and who didn't.

Stock Up: John Henry Daley

John Henry Daley returned after missing a couple of games due to an injury. He certainly came back with a vengeance, racking up two sacks in the first half with one of them being a strip sack. He finished with 7 total tackles in what was a really nice performance. Michigan's defense clearly has a better pass rush when he's on the field so it was good to see him back out there and making an impact for this defense.

Stock Down: Jordan Marshall

Jordan Marshall's performance this season has been nothing short of odd. He looked really good last season, albeit in a different offense, as the backup to Justice Haynes. This season he's looked nothing like that, and this game was a perfect example. He got the start, but only got to carry the ball two times for 4 yards. It also wasn't clear that he was hurt, so why he got essentially benched is an open question.

Outside of an injury, I have no idea why he would've gotten benched. He's a captain on this Michigan football team and despite the tough season, he's been a good leader for this offense. The carries he normally gets went to Bryson Kuzdzal in this game. The whole running back rotation in this game was very puzzling, and it starts with Jordan Marshall.

Stock Up: Zeke Berry

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray can’t hold onto the punt as Michigan's Zeke Berry stops him | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zeke Berry was one of the few players who looked like they wanted to be there. He was clearly playing juiced up and energized, and that was nice to see from the senior. He was good in both coverage and at laying the wood. He made several nice plays in coverage, and also made some nice tackles in run support. He finished with 7 tackles which is tough to do as a cornerback so it was a good performance from Zeke Berry in this one.

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Stock Down: Tommy Carr

Tommy Carr never looked comfortable in this game. He missed his first pass attempt high, and it deflected off of JJ Buchanan's hands into the air to be snatched by a Spartan defensive back for an INT. It was a trend for the freshman quarterback, who missed high several times in this game. All the poise and accuracy he showed last week was nowhere to be found this week.

He would go on to finish 14/26 passing with 138 yards and 2 INTs with 0 TDs. He also carried the ball 7 times for negative 19 yards, as Michigan State was able to take his legs away in this game. It was a clear step back for the true freshman, and a game he's going to want to forget.

Stock Up: Troy Bowles

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles attempts to tackle Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Troy Bowles was all over the field once again in this game. The most memorable play he made was to "commit" a late hit out of bounds, despite the Michigan State ball carrier pulling him down by his facemask when he tried to disengage. If anything, it should've been an offensive facemask penalty. It was a pretty bad call with the benefit of replay, so I don't hold that against Bowles by any means.

In the rest of the game, Bowles was very active. He finished with 15 total tackles and also a couple of quarterback hits when he came as a blitzer. He's been playing really well this season, so much so that he'll probably have an NFL draft decision to make in a few weeks.

Stock Down: Nathan Efobi

I wanted to pick the whole offensive line here, and I easily could've. Nathan Efobi was just so bad himself that it felt easier just to stick with one player. He missed multiple blocks at the point of attack, including a key one on a 3rd down and 1 in the red zone. He didn't even attempt to block the defensive tackle on an inside zone play, and it went about as well as you'd expect. Savion Hiter got dragged down for a 1 yard loss and Michigan tried to kick the field goal but missed the chip shot.

It was a very emblematic series for Michigan this season, and one where Nathan Efobi quite frankly hasn't looked like a playable guard at the Big Ten level for most of it. He should've been benched a long time ago if we're being honest.

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