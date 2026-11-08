Report Card: Failing Grades All Over the Board as Michigan Embarrasses Itself against Michigan State

The grades are in. They’re fitting of the performance that the Michigan Wolverines put forth on their home field Saturday.

The game began with raucous cheers for Hugh Jackman at midfield. It ended with thunderous boos from the home fans and visiting fans chanting “Go green, go white!”

Michigan trailed 6-0 at halftime. They lost 15-6. They were outgained nearly 2-1 by the Spartans. They lost the time of possession battle nearly 2-1 as well while the game was in the balance.

Let’s jump right in to the report card.

Pass Offense

Tommy Carr, Bryce Underwood. It does not really matter is the answer to that question. Michigan’s problems on offense run far deeper than its quarterback. Underwood was benched at halftime in mid-October, and it appears that was nothing more than a band-aid on a bullet wound. The Wolverines’ offense had a minor run of competence last week against Rutgers, but looked entirely inept against the Spartans on Saturday night.

They did not cross 100 yards passing while the game was in the balance. Protection was putrid as Carr was forced to move off his spot for most of the night.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he was not getting sacked, he was missing receivers on the rare occasion they did break open.

When receivers did get their hands on the ball, they had it wrestled away from them by Michigan State defensive backs on two separate occasions.

This group is not good in any phase of the game. They don’t protect. They don’t break open. They don’t hold onto the ball. They don’t make plays after the ball is in their hands.

Save for a miracle ball to JJ Buchanan every once in awhile, it’s hard to tell what the Wolverines do well.

Grade: F

Rush Offense

The run game was supposed to be a given. It almost always is at Michigan. They had two running backs with star potential in Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter. Those two combined for nine yards on six carries.

Bryson Kuzdzal was the team’s leading man in the backfield with 52 yards on 10 carries. He looked the best when the ball was in his hands, but also lost a fumble and nearly lost another at the end of the first half. Michigan’s offensive line changed personnel. It didn’t matter. The run game was pathetic as it has been most of the season.

Grade: F

Pass Defense

John Henry Daley came to play. He had two sacks in the first half. That was about it in terms of playmaking for Michigan on Saturday night.

Michigan State quarterback (11) Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan (90) John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They did not get much pressure Alessio Milivojevic finished the night 177 yards passing on 20 completions. He was sacked three times, but did not turn the ball over. He hit Michigan for two separate plays of more than 30 yards.

Ultimately, Michigan’s defense played winning football. It’s hard to play defense when you have to be perfect.

Grade: C

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Rush Defense

The defense has not had to shoulder much blame this season, and Saturday night was not much of an exception.

If there is one thing to quibble with, however, it was a 17-play drive that saw the Spartans travel the length of the field almost entirely on the ground. The Spartans outgained the Wolverines by nearly three times on the ground on Saturday night. They did not do anything particularly special, just imposed their will to make the score 9-0 in the third quarter. That felt like the nail in the coffin at the time, and it turned out to be true.

It’s hard to blame Michigan’s defense too much this season, but this was an issue on Saturday night.

Grade: D

Special Teams

The first inkling of the night that things were not going to go well for the Wolverines was when Jacob Baggett walked onto the field to kick a 26-yard field goal. A simple make of a chip shot field goal would have given the Wolverines a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

The kicking team had missed four field goals in two weeks with Trey Butkowski earning a seat on the bench.

Nothing changed with Baggett on the field as he missed his only attempt of the night off the left upright.

The return game had its only positive return of the night wiped out by a holding penalty. Had the holding penalty not wiped it out, a block in the back would have.

Bryson Kuzdzal’s decision making on kickoff returns was bizarre as well. He fair caught a kickoff that would have given him a running start on a ball he ultimately caught at the 12.

Later, he tried to return a kick where he was standing flat-footed in the end zone.

This group is poorly coached, much like the offense. The lack of results on the field show that.

Grade: F

Coaching

Kyle Whittingham tossed red meat in to Michigan State’s direction earlier in the week by deeming this game Michigan State’s Super Bowl.

He noted after last week’s game against Rutgers that this week’s game against Michigan State was not the biggest rivalry game, but it was a big one.

Even if that’s true, you cannot say that with an offense as inept as Michigan’s is.

When the game started, Whittingham’s bunch played their greatest hits. Silly mistakes, turnovers, poor execution, and mistakes.

Add it all up, and Michigan’s offense was shut out in the first half for the third time this season at home. That was the first time that had happened since 1934. Jason Beck’s bunch remains uninspired, unintentional, and out of answers.

This coaching staff has not had answers to the problems that plagued them all season. Saturday’s game against the Spartans was no different.

Grade: F



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