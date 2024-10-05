No. 10 Michigan vs. Washington: 5 bold predictions
The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines enter their first road matchup of the season as the underdog, squaring off against Washington in Seattle on Saturday night. Given the lack of national hype surrounding this game, it's hard to believe that these two programs were competing for the national championship just nine months ago. But that doesn't mean there won't be fireworks in this one, and there's no doubt that the result will carry massive implications within the Big Ten conference moving forward.
With a win, Michigan's conference championship and playoff hopes remain intact heading into the bye week. With a loss, Michigan's conference championship and playoff hopes are all but gone.
Here are five bold predictions from what I think we'll see on Saturday night:
1. Someone other than Alex Orji will have at least one passing attempt
It certainly sounds like the Michigan coaching staff is aware that the Wolverines need more production through the air, and I think we'll see that reflected in the play calling on Saturday night. In order to open things up and keep the defense on its heels, I wouldn't be surprised if we see someone other than Alex Orji attempt a pass against Washington (my guess is No. 7).
2. Michigan will throw for more than 100 yards
Michigan has failed to reach the 100-yard mark through the air in the last two games, and surprisingly the Wolverines have still managed to win both. But OC Kirk Campbell admitted this week that the lack of success and explosiveness through the air isn't sustainable for a team with championship hopes. The bottom line is that Michigan desperately needs to find some success through the air, and asking for this offense to find more than 100 yards through the air shouldn't be a big ask. I think Michigan needs it on Saturday, and I think Michigan gets it on Saturday.
3. Kalel Mullings will not be Michigan's leading rusher
Kalel Mullings has been one of the few bright spots of this Michigan offense so far. His heroics against USC kept Michigan's championship hopes alive, and he's averaging 141 yards on the ground over the last three games. Although it's a pretty safe bet that he'll eclipse the 100-yard mark for the fourth consecutive game, I think tonight is the night that we finally see "Big Game Don" make an appearance. Mullings has another solid performance, but Donovan Edwards leads the way and hits a couple of home runs on Saturday night.
4. The Michigan defense will force two turnovers
It sounds like the Michigan defense will be at full-strength on Saturday night. Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart will be back in the starting lineup after missing last week, and Michigan's defensive front appears to be finding its rhythm. Additionally, sophomore cornerback Jyaire Hill has improved week after week, leading PFF to recently name Johnson and Hill as the top cornerback duo in College Football. The Wolverines will be active and aggressive early, and I think they ultimately force two turnovers from the Husky offense.
5. Michigan will not be outscored in the second half
This is a trend that desperately needs to end on Saturday night. After taking a convincing lead into the half in each of the last three games, the Wolverines have been outscored in the second half of all of those games.
Against Arkansas State, Michigan was outscored 15-7 in the second half. Against USC, Michigan was outscored 21-13 in the second half. And last weekend against Minnesota, Michigan was outscored 21-6 in the second half. In all three instances, the Wolverines allowed their opponent to come within striking distance of winning the game late. That's certainly not a formula for winning football, and this defensive unit knows it.
With the Wolverines getting back two key pieces in Will Johnson and Josaiah Stewart, I think we finally see the Michigan defense put together a full four quarter performance.
