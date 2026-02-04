Is Michigan Football Primed to Make the College Football Playoff in 2026?

The Michigan Wolverines have missed the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons after being in the four-team playoff from 2021-23. But with Sherrone Moore out and Kyle Whittingham in — the Wolverines are looking to get back into the playoff this coming season.

The Wolverines signed three five-star prospects in their 2026 recruiting class and Michigan utilized the transfer portal well. Despite losing several players to the portal, Michigan filled voids with additions.

In fact, ESPN recently labeled Michigan one of six teams that are 'primed' to make a CFP breakthrough in 2026.

"Given the timing of Sherrone Moore's firing, Michigan's pivot to Kyle Whittingham looks like a best-case outcome. He tapped into his Utah pipeline to bring over several former Utes in the transfer portal, including defensive end John Henry Daley, who is a physical run defender and culture setter.

"Whittingham was able to pluck SC Next 300 athlete Salesi Moa (No. 39), whose blend of speed, toughness and ball skills could have him contributing early at receiver or in the secondary. Whittingham also mostly held together an incoming high school class that is headlined by a pair of five-stars in defensive end Carter Meadows, a lengthy and edge rusher, and running back Savion Hiter, who has a great opportunity to see the field right away with Justice Haynes moving on. The class is strongest at edge, receiver and corner -- premium positions that should help accelerate Michigan's transition."

Incoming players who could make an instant impact for Michigan

As far as recruits, RB Savion Hiter and ATH Salesi Moa should see the field right away. Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows will likely play right away as well, but with the Wolverines already having talented edge rushers — he might see limited time right away. Expect to see WR Travis Johnson sparingly, too.

When it comes to transfers — there will be several who play on Day 1. WRs JJ Buchanan and Jaime Ffrench are likely starters alongside Andrew Marsh. Defensively, Michigan will likely start edge rusher John Henry Daley, CB Smith Snowden, and S Chris Bracy.

Special teams have also been revamped under new ST Coordinator Kerry Coombs. Michigan went out and signed a new K, P, and two LS to fill voids. The Wolverines utilized the portal carefully and have brought in several players who fit the billing.