Most underrated Michigan football signees since 2015
Michigan football has had some elite talent walk the halls of Schembechler in recent years. But the big reason as to why the Wolverines have been so successful in recent seasons isn't for getting a bunch of five-star recruits. It's because the Wolverines have been great at developing their players and finding the diamonds in the rough in recruiting.
In this article, we are going to go back to 2015 -- when Jim Harbaugh became head coach -- and see who the most underrated players Michigan has signed.
OT Jon Runyan Jr.
Class: 2015
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 1132
Analysis: Runyan Jr. was a two-time All-Big Ten player for the Wolverines. He had 26 career starts and was one of the lowest-ranked players in the 2015 class for Michigan. He became a sixth-round pick to the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He just signed a new contract with the New York Giants.
RB Karan Higdon
Class: 2015
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 479
Analysis: Higdon was the seventh-lowest-ranked Wolverine in the 2015 class when he came to Ann Arbor. But he became a very good running back for Michigan. He surpassed 1,000 yards in 2018 and became the first Wolverine RB to do so since 2011. He was a two-time All-Big Ten player and was a Doak Walker semifinalist. He spent some time with the Houston Texans in the NFL.
S Josh Metellus
Class: 2016
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 719
Analysis: As the sixth-lowest-ranked Wolverine in the 2016 class, Metellus surpassed the billing. The now-Minnesota Vikings' captain, Metellus was a three-time All-Big Ten player. He played in 47 games at Michigan with 38 starts. He was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Edge Josh Uche
Class: 2016
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 701
Analysis: Josh Uche had just nine starts for Michigan, but was a big part of the Wolverines' defense. He led the Michigan defense in 2019 with 11.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks. Uche became a second-round pick to the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is still with the Patriots.
Edge Kwity Paye
Class: 2017
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 481
Analysis: Paye came to Michigan as a raw defensive end, but really turned things up during his junior season. In 2019, Paye made 50 tackles, with 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery. He started in 20 games for Michigan and became a first-round pick to the Colts during the 2021 NFL Draft.
WR Ronnie Bell
Class: 2018
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 1473
Analysis: Not many people, nor teams, were giving Ronnie Bell a chance coming out of high school. Michigan was Bell's lone D-1 offer and Jim Harbaugh saw something in the Missouri native. Bell made an impact during his freshman season and became a fan-favorite by the end of his career in 2022. Bell started 31 games for Michigan and caught for 2,269 yards and nine TDs. He is now playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
RB Hassan Haskins
Class: 2018
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 975
Analysis: Hassan Haskins became a big contributor for Michigan in the 2019 campaign as a sophomore where he carried the ball 121 times. But most people will remember Haskins for his senior year in Ann Arbor. The All-American rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 TDs in 2021. Haskins crushed Ohio State on the ground by rushing for 169 yards and five TDs en route to a win against the Buckeyes. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.
TE Luke Schoonmaker
Class: 2018
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 796
Analysis: Luke Schoonmaker may not have produced big-time stats at Michigan, but he was as solid as they come. He was a two-way tight end that could catch the ball -- 418 yards during his senior year -- and was a reliable blocker. The two-time All-Big Ten winner became a second-round pick to the Cowboys.
LB Michael Barrett
Class: 2018
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 751
Analysis: The most-winningest player in program history had a journey. He came to Michigan as a QB, transitioned to VIPER under Don Bown in 2020, then lost his starting job in 2021. But, the rest is history. Barrett will go down as one of the best defensive players under Jim Harbaugh. He appeared in 64 games with 35 starts and was the Most Improved player in 2022. He finished his Michigan career with 208 tackles. He is now with the Carolina Panthers.
WR/CB Mike Sainristil
Class: 2019
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, N0. 589
Analysis: Sainristil began his career as a solid Michigan receiver, but fans will always remember him for his defensive play. Michigan moved Sainristil to CB in 2022 and he made the most of it. Sainristil became a two-time All-Big Ten winner and an All-American (2023). He intercepted six balls in 2023 and took two back for a TD. Sainristil was selected by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
CB DJ Turner
Class: 2019
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 455
Analysis: DJ Turner became a known commodity during his junior season (2021) and a full-time starter in 2022. Turner was known for his speed and rose up draft boards during the 2023 NFL Draft -- where the Bengals selected him. He was a two-time All-Big Ten winner.
DT Kris Jenkins
Class: 2020
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 502
Analysis: Kris Jenkins was a little undersized when he came to Michigan which affected his ranking. But by his sophomore year, people knew who Jenkins was. The 2023 All-American was a force in the middle for Michigan at 305-pounds. He led all defensive linemen in 2022 with 54 tackles. Jenkins became an excellent run stuffer and the Bengals picked him up in the 2024 NFL Draft.
S Rod Moore
Class: 2021
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 506
Analysis: Moore is one of two players that are currently still playing that I have on this list. Moore was one of the lowest-ranked players in Michigan's 2021 class and he never got an offer from Ohio State. Moore has started in 27 games so far, and while he is currently injured, Moore is considered one of the best safeties in the game.
DT Kenneth Grant
Class: 2022
Composite Star/Ranking: three-star, No. 444
Analysis: Grant had a few big offers, but the Composite rankings weren't nice to Grant. We all know how good the DT is for the Wolverines and entering into his junior season, Michigan has the best interior duo there is in Grant and Mason Graham. Grant had 29 tackles, five TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and an INT during his sophomore year.