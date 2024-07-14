Wolverine Digest

Top 20 Michigan football signees since 2000

Michigan has a storied program of signing elite talent. Going back to 2000, the Wolverines have signed some marquee players.

Trent Knoop

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.
Michigan football is a storied program that has had many of great players walk through the halls in Ann Arbor. When it comes to recruiting, the Wolverines have had their ups and downs, but Michigan is a destination where players want to go and get to the next level.

In this article, we are going to go back down memory lane and look at the top recruits who have signed with the Wolverines. For this, we will use 247Sports Composite rankings. Recruiting rankings became existent on 247Sports back in the year 2000 -- hence why this article is from 2000 to present.

Here are the top 20 signees that Michigan has reeled in since 2000. All stats come from MGoBlue.

1. DT Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary
DE Rashan Gary, Michigan: Gary didn t have a great 2018 season with just 3.5 sacks, and he appeared to coast at times with the draft on his mind. But he s a big-time talent who could play end or tackle in Matt Patricia s defense. Michigan Vs Penn State DE Rashan Gary, Michigan: Gary didnt have a great 2018 season with just 3.5 sacks, and he appeared to coast at times with the draft on his mind. But hes a big-time talent who could play end or tackle in Matt Patricias defense. / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Class: 2016

Hometown: Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 overall player

Years as a Wolverine: 2016-18

Michigan stats: 136 tackles, 25 TFLs, 10 sacks, 1 forced fumble

2. ATH Jabrill Peppers

Jabrill Peppers
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) after an interception at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 30-27 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports / Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2014

Hometown: Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 3 overall, No. 1 ATH

Years as a Wolverine: 2014-16

Michigan stats: 45 carries for 239 yards and five TDs, 10 catches for 82 yards, 39 punt returns for 510 yards and a score, 120 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, three sacks, one INT, and 11 pass deflections

3. QB Ryan Mallett

Ryan Mallett
November 10, 2007; Madison, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) throws a pass during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Wolverines 37-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Jeff Hanisch / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2007

Hometown: Texarkana (TX) Texas High

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 5 overall, No. 2 Pro-Style QB

Years as a Wolverine: 2007

Michigan stats: 61-141 for 892 yards, seven TDs, and five INTs

*Transferred to Arkansas

4. LB Lamarr Woodley

Lamarr Woodley
Nov 20, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes #7 Ted Ginn Jr.stiff arms Michigan Wolverines #56 LaMarr Woodley in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 37-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2003

Hometown: Saginaw (MI) Saginaw

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 4 overall, No. 2 LB

Years as a Wolverine: 2003-06

Michigan stats: 177 tackles, 50.5 TFLs, 24 sacks, five pass deflections, 10 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries

5. S/LB Prescott Burgess

Prescott Burgess
Jan 1, 2005; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns tight end Bo Scaife (80) in action against Michigan Wolverines linebackers Prescott Burgess (6) and Scott McClintock (36) during the 2005 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines 38-37. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2003

Hometown: Warren (OH) Warren G Harding

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 5 overall, No. 1 S

Years as a Wolverine: 2003-06

Michigan stats: 173 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, four sacks, four INTs, 14 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

6. RB Kelly Baraka

Helmet
A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Class: 2001

Hometown: Portage (MI) Portage Northern

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 12 overall, No. 3 running back

Years as a Wolverine: 2001

Michigan stats: Never played a down, kicked off team.

7. DE Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham
Nov 14, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back John Clay (32) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end Brandon Graham (55), linebacker Jonas Mouton (8) and safety Jordan Kovacs (32) while rushing with the football during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Michigan Wolverines 45-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2006

Hometown: Detroit (MI) Crockett

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 16 overall, No. 3 LB

Years as a Wolverine: 2006-09

Michigan stats: 138 tackles, 56 TFLs, 29.5 sacks, three pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks

8. S Daxton Hill

Dax Hill
Nov 27, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is brought down by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2019

Hometown: Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 14 overall, No. 1 S

Years as a Wolverine: 2019-21

Michigan stats: 145 tackles, seven TFLs, three INTs, 17 pass deflections, three forced fumbles

9. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. 11302019 Umosu 1sthalf 18 / Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press, Detroit

Class: 2017

Hometown: Detroit (MI) Cass Tech

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 12 overall, No. 1 WR

Years as a Wolverine: 2017-19

Michigan stats: nine rushes for 87 yards, 103 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 TDs, 89 punt returns for 743 yards and two TDs

10. CB Will Johnson

Will Johnson
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates with defensive back Keon Sabb (3) after a turnover against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2022

Hometown: Grosse Pointe (MI) Grosse Pointe South

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 15 overall, No. 3 CB

Years as a Wolverine: 2022-current

Michigan stats: 54 tackles, three TFLs, seven INTs, 14 pass deflections

11. QB Chad Henne

Chad Henne
November 10, 2007; Madison, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Chad Henne (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2007 Jeff Hanisch / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2004

Hometown: Reading (PA) Wilson

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 overall, No. 3 Pro-Style QB

Years as a Wolverine: 2004-07

Michigan stats: 828-1387 for 9,715 yards, 87 TDs, and 37 INTs

12. S Ernest Shazor

Ernest Shazor
Nov 20, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes #49 Dionte Johnson fights to get in the endzone while stopped by Michigan Wolverines #25 Ernest Shazor in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2001

Hometown: Detroit (MI) Martin Luther King

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 20 overall, No. 1 S

Years as a Wolverine: 2002-04

Michigan stats: 166 tackles, 19 TFLs, three sacks, four INTs, 12 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

13. RB Kevin Grady

Kevin Grady
Sep. 13, 2008; South Bend, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kevin Grady (24) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Morrice Richardson (53) and linebacker Darius Fleming in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 35-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2005

Hometown: Grand Rapids (MI) East Grand Rapids

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 21 overall, No. 4 RB

Years as a Wolverine: 2005-06, 2008-09

Michigan stats: 200 carries for 783 yards and 10 TDs, 20 catches for 150 yards

14. DT Aubrey Solomon

Aubrey Solomon
Oct 20, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon (5) stands on the field during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2017

Hometown: Leesburg (GA) Lee County

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 overall, No. 2 DT

Years as a Wolverine: 2017-18

Michigan stats: 24 tackles, 2.5 TFLs

*Transferred to Tennessee

15. RB Derrick Green

Derrick Green
Sep 26, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Derrick Green (27) rushes against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2013

Hometown: Richmond (VA) Hermitage

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 27 overall, No. 4 RB

Years as a Wolverine: 2013-15

Michigan stats: 212 carries for 898 yards and seven TDs, three receptions for 33 yards

*Transferred to TCU

16. DT Chris Hinton

Chris Hinton
Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Christopher Hinton (15) looks on during pre game warmups before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2019

Hometown: Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian School

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 31 overall, No. 4 DT

Years as a Wolverine: 2019-21

Michigan stats: 55 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, two sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries

17. QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates after beating the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2021

Hometown: La Grange Park (IL) IMG Academy

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 25 overall, No. 5 QB

Years as a Wolverine: 2021-23

Michigan stats: 482-713 for 6,226 yards, 49 TDs, 11 INTs; 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 TDs

18. CB Marlin Jackson

Marlin Jackson
Nov 20, 2004; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes #4 Santonio Holmes dives into the endzone while getting hit by Michigan Wolverines #3 Marlin Jackson in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 37-21. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2001

Hometown: Sharon (PA) Sharon

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 33 overall, No. 3 CB

Years as a Wolverine: 2001-04

Michigan stats: 195 tackles, 13 TFLs, two sacks, nine INTs, 34 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two blocked kicks

19. OL Marques Slocum

Banner
Michigan spirit squad celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. michigan football stock u-m logo, Michigan flag, Michigan banner / Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY

Class: 2005

Hometown: Philadelphia (PA) West Philadephia Catholic

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 33 overall, No. 1 OG

Years as a Wolverine: 2007

Michigan stats: eight tackles, 0.5 TFL

*Dismissed from Michigan

20. CB Donovan Warren

Donovan Warren
Sep. 15, 2007; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jimmy Clausen (7) loses the ball as he is pressured by Michigan Wolverines cornerback Donovan Warren (6) in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Class: 2007

Hometown: Long Beach (CA) Polytechnic

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 29 overall, No. 4 CB

Years as a Wolverine: 2007-09

Michigan stats: 170 tackles, five TFLs, one sack, six INTs, 22 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries

