'There's a lot of words said on that field': MSU players talk rivalry with Wolverines
The in-state rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has shifted back in the Wolverines favor over the past two seasons. As the Spartans enter a new era and a rebuild under head coach Jonathan Smith, MSU defensive back Dillon Tatum, tight end Jack Velling and running back Nathan Carter shared their perspective on the rivalry.
Tatum, a native of West Bloomfield, has a unique perspective on the rivalry. Current Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy was Tatum's high school head coach, and the Spartan senior was a teammate of U-M tailback Donovan Edwards, safety Makari Paige and several other current Wolverines. Still, the rivalry runs as hot with Tatum as with anybody, and it's personal for the MSU defensive back.
"We look at it as — this is something that is a tradition, it's something that built in," Tatum said. "It's not anything against them, it's about us as a team. Us beating that team is a really big deal for us. The personal factor is, there's a lot of words said on that field that you just don't really take to heart that well."
How is Tatum planning to flip the rivalry back in Michigan State's favor?
"Man, I'll hit you in the mouth as many times as I get the chance," he said.
Velling has a uniqu perspective, having followed Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State this offseason. The tight end has experience playing in an in-state rivalry between the Beavers and Oregon Ducks, and is being educated about the importance of the Michigan-MSU game.
"I've learned a lot about it so far," Velling said. "Whether that's taking to teammates or alumni or someone I meet on the street. It's a historic rivalry and it means a lot to us as a football team and to the fanbase and to the city of East Lansing. I'm just really excited to be a part of that and go show them who we are this year."
Finally, Carter is entering his second season with Michigan State after transferring in from Connecticut. He too has a unique perspective on the Wolverines, saying
"Growing up all I wanted to do was play for Michigan." However, Carter began his career with the Huskies and suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Wolverines in 2022.
"Yeah, I mean, I had a thing with Michigan even before I came to Michigan State," Carter said. "It kind of started all the way out in high school. So, it means a lot to me, that Michigan rivalry. But, the way that we treat that game is like any other game. Like, yes, it's a rivalry. Yes, it's I guess more intensity than all the other games would be, as far as the buildup and the media and these things that happen. But, at the end of the day, they're just an opponent that we have to beat, just like everyone else in this conference. That's how I approach that."
Michigan will host Michigan State on Oct. 26 at the Big House, with the Wolverines seeking their third consectutive victory over the Spartans.
