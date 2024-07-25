Minnesota's P.J. Fleck credits Michigan in opening statement at Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS -- Minnesota finished with the 35th recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite. It was the Gophers highest-ranked class under P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota coach had an interesting tidbit about that during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.
Fleck credited Michigan in a roundabout way for how the Gophers went about recruiting this past cycle. He talked about how Michigan continues to find the right "fit" for recruits. You don't have to be the highest bidders on the recruiting trail, but finding those players that fit the culture and style is how to get the job done.
"Fit is more important now than it's ever been," said Fleck. "We talk about recruiting. We've just had the highest-ranked recruiting class we've had at Minnesota, and it wasn't because maybe we were the highest bidder. It's because we had the right fit for our program. I think Michigan proved this last year -- team, team, team. You build the best team, you've got a chance to win because it's one thing to have the transaction, but then you've got to transform them into the best team they possibly can be. I feel like we do a pretty good job of that in the selection world."
The Wolverines traditionally don't have the top-ranked classes year-to-year but under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines have found the right guys. Guys such as Mike Sainristil -- a three-star prospect -- or a Ronnie Bell type of player were both overlooked recruits by many teams. But Michigan found both of them and landed both due to their work ethic and fit for the program.
Michigan will hope to keep its winning ways in 2024 with a new-look team under Sherrone Moore.
