Nebraska's Matt Rhule gives embarrassing answer when talking about Michigan (VIDEO)
Meeting with the media for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule covered a wide range of topics regarding his 5-5 football team. About eight minutes into the presser, Rhule discussed the possibility of senior defensive back DeShon Singleton returning for another season. It was at that point that Rhule decided to to embarrass himself when talking about the 2023 matchup with Michigan.
You can view the video clip below.
"What happened with DeShon is obviously he went to junior college and then he came here," Rhule said. "And then he played four games, and then he played one game against Michigan. And so I petitioned the NCAA because, obviously everything that happened against Michigan last year seems like there's some cloak of...ya know...whatever. You know, he got cracked on a run play. You know, did they know it was a run play? Is that game going to count in a couple of years? So I thought he shouldn't get penalized for one play in a game that, in my mind, is not even a real game. But the NCAA disagreed."
For what it's worth, the whole sign-stealing saga was related to low-level staffer Connor Stalions essentially stealing the opposing offenses signals, making it easier for the Michigan defense to defend the play. But for some odd reason, Rhule also believes that Stalions was a mastermind at deciphering defensive signals as well, a skill that may have led to the injury of Singleton in that game... at least according to Rhule.
Of course, Rhule may still be a little sour that the Wolverines absolutely bullied the Cornhuskers in their own building in 2023, cruising to an easy 45-7 victory. But sure, it was probably the signs that did it...right Matt?
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -