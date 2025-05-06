NFL expert picks best draft selection by division, three Wolverines take top spots
By all accounts the Michigan Wolverines had a successful showing in the 2025 NFL Draft. They had three players selected in the first 13 and seven selected throughout the draft process. They also had four undrafted free agency signings following the completion of the draft.
The Wolverines were predicted to have four players taken in the first round, but cornerback Will Johnson slid into the second round due to injury concerns. Johnson had been dealing with a nagging "lower extremity" injury from the end of the collegiate season up through pre-draft workouts. That injury was later rumored to involve his knee, and general managers shied away from him in the first round. Fellow teammates Mason Graham (5th), Colston Loveland (10th) and Kenneth Grant (13th) did end up being selected in the first round, as expected,
Despite not being selected in the first round, Johnson is viewed as the best draft pick for the entire NFC West Division. The Arizona Cardinals got an absolute steal in snagging Johnson with the 47th overall pick. If he can overcome his injuries his talent will place him amongst the elite corners in the NFL.
Along with Johnson, former teammates Mason Graham and Colston Loveland were selected as the best picks in their respective divisions as well. It looks like NFL experts have high praise and expectations for these three Wolverine rookies. The ability for the Michigan football program to develop high caliber NFL ready players was on full display again in this year's NFL Draft.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt explains why he's high on Michigan football post-spring football
Social media has mixed reactions to Michigan football suspending Sherrone Moore for two games
ESPN analyst details two positions Michigan football needs to upgrade to help Bryce Underwood in Year 1
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson