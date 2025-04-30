Newly drafted Chicago Bear Colston Loveland picks up vehicle at local dealership with Michigan Wolverine ties
Former University of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is leaving Ann Arbor and heading to the Windy City. He was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Loveland heads to a Chicago Bears organization that is going heavy on the offensive side of the ball. They hired offensive minded former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach. They drafted Colston to add to their aerial attack that already boasted Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.
Before heading to Chicago. Colston stopped by Feldman Chevrolet of Highland to pick up a brand-new truck. Feldman has been a huge NIL supporter of the University of Michigan. Bryce Underwood famously secured himself and his parents all new vehicles from the local dealership. They also worked with Underwood to gift a new vehicle to a security guard who worked at Underwood's former high school.
Loveland's purchase of a pickup truck highlights his blue-collar mentality and fits well with the city of Chicago. The new Silverado has a price tag of $75,000-110,000, depending on what package you select. Being the 10th overall pick, Loveland secured a contract of four years, with a fifth-year option, that totaled $23.7 million with a $13.9 million dollar signing bonus. He is certainly in a financial position to afford his new Silverado.
