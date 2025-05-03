Wolverine Digest

NFL podcast mocked for ridiculous J.J. McCarthy criticism

An NFL podcast received some strong pushback after offering a ridiculous criticism of Minnesota Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy.

Chris Breiler

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

We live in an era of sports media where seemingly everyone has a podcast. And while it's great that so many are able to express their viewpoints and opinions, it also increases the likelihood that you'll hear some ridiculous things. That was certainly the case this week when NFL insider Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel were having a discussion surrounding Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy.

At one point in the conversation, Daniel took aim at McCarthy's recent press conference appearance where he discussed his recovery process and confidence heading into the 2025 season. According to Daniel, McCarthy sounded nervous and his answers seemed rehearsed.

It just looked like... it sounded like it was almost rehearsed in his head a little bit."

"He's just nervous to talk in front of the media and, look, he's a first time starter."

Daniel went on to say that McCarthy looks a little "green" in front of the media and that he needs to work on that a bit.

You can watch the video clip below:

I'm not sure if Russini and Daniel watched a different press conference than the rest of us, but McCarthy looked far from nervous during his time with the media. In fact, the former Michigan QB looked completely confident. When asked if he thought he was ready to be the starter, McCarthy (without hesitation) said he knows he's ready. With each answer, McCarthy exhibited the type of confidence and professionalism you want in your franchise QB.

Needless to say, fans weren't feeling Russini and Daniel's assessment of McCarthy's press conference performance.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

USA Today places Sherrone Moore more near bottom of Big Ten in 2025 head coach rankings

This Michigan Wolverine didn't win a Heisman, but he should have

Sherrone Moore, Michigan pull off one of biggest flips in 2026 recruiting cycle

J.J. McCarthy says he's ready to be the starting quarterback for Minnesota Vikings

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football