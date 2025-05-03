NFL podcast mocked for ridiculous J.J. McCarthy criticism
We live in an era of sports media where seemingly everyone has a podcast. And while it's great that so many are able to express their viewpoints and opinions, it also increases the likelihood that you'll hear some ridiculous things. That was certainly the case this week when NFL insider Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel were having a discussion surrounding Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy.
At one point in the conversation, Daniel took aim at McCarthy's recent press conference appearance where he discussed his recovery process and confidence heading into the 2025 season. According to Daniel, McCarthy sounded nervous and his answers seemed rehearsed.
It just looked like... it sounded like it was almost rehearsed in his head a little bit."
"He's just nervous to talk in front of the media and, look, he's a first time starter."
Daniel went on to say that McCarthy looks a little "green" in front of the media and that he needs to work on that a bit.
You can watch the video clip below:
I'm not sure if Russini and Daniel watched a different press conference than the rest of us, but McCarthy looked far from nervous during his time with the media. In fact, the former Michigan QB looked completely confident. When asked if he thought he was ready to be the starter, McCarthy (without hesitation) said he knows he's ready. With each answer, McCarthy exhibited the type of confidence and professionalism you want in your franchise QB.
Needless to say, fans weren't feeling Russini and Daniel's assessment of McCarthy's press conference performance.
