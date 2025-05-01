This Michigan Wolverine didn't win a Heisman, but he should have
The Michigan football program is far from being starved for talent, but there are certain types of players that only come along once in a lifetime. That certainly feels like the case when it comes to former Michigan QB, Denard Robinson.
Otherwise known as "Shoelace," Robinson became an icon during his time in Ann Arbor. If NIL had been a thing from 2009-12, Robinson would have likely made millions. Although he was dangerous with his arm, it was Robinson's speed that often led to some of the most electric plays Michigan fans have ever seen in the Big House. That dual-threat ability also led Robinson to shatter both Michigan and NCAA records.
During his sophomore season in 2010, Robinson became the first (and only) player in NCAA history to both pass and rush for 1,500 yards. He finished that season with 2,570 yards through the air and 1,702 yards on the ground. His 4,272 yards of total offense set a new Big Ten single-season record, and his 1,702 rushing yards led the conference that year.
Statistically speaking, you could make a strong argument that nobody in college football was better than Robinson in 2010.
Unfortunately, there were a number of factors working against Robinson's Heisman campaign that year.
The primary issue was that Michigan was in year 3 of the Rich Rodriguez era, an era that many Michigan fans would prefer to forget. During those three seasons, the Wolverines achieved just a 15-22 overall record. Although things seemed to be trending in the right direction, Michigan finished at just 7-6 during that 2010 season - far short of the lofty expectations in Ann Arbor. That overall record certainly played a massive factor in keeping the Heisman Trophy away from Robinson.
The other factor was Cam Newton, who would help guide Auburn to a national championship in 2010. Much like Robinson, Newton was also a dual-threat QB who put up gaudy numbers during the 2010 season - finishing the year with 2,854 yards passing and 1,473 yards rushing. Given those numbers, along with the fact that Auburn finished a perfect 14-0 with a national championship, nobody was beating out Newton for the Heisman that year.
Although Robinson played in an unfavorable era of Michigan football, there's no question that he holds an important place in Ann Arbor. And if the circumstances had been different with the supporting cast around him, Robinson would have likely became Michigan's fourth Heisman trophy winner in program history.
